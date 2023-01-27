Culture calendar for the Wellington region: Jan 27-29

Writer-performer, Trent H Baumann and composer-performer, Sachie Mikawa in The Birdman and Egg

‘BIRDHOUSE’ The Birdmann and Egg

Circa Theatre, to Jan 29, Wed-Sun 11am, Fri & Sat 6pm, $15

Fly to the future in a live cartoon-action comedy adventure for the whole family from Australia and Japan! The Birdmann and Egg perform world-class stunts, defeat the environmentally destructive Regurgitator and save the planet in a full-on fun for the whole family spectacular. Tickets: circa.co.nz

Gardens Magic

Botanic Garden, to Jan 29

Gardens Magic is back in 2023, with the iconic free Concert Series, daytime Kids’ Garden Trail and evening Light Display in the beautiful Botanic Garden ki Paekākā. wellington.govt.nz/gardens-magic

Cruise Martinborough

Martinborough, to Jan 29

Cruise Martinboroughis a classic and a muscle car event spread over four days in the summer. You’ll be able to see all the classic cars on display around the region at several events. Full schedule: cruisemartinborough.co.nz

Monkey

BATS Theatre, Jan 27, 2pm & 6pm, $14

Monkey was originally performed at the Capital E festival in 2004, by adult actors for children. In this production director and Chinese national, Sharon Li has used colour-blind casting to challenge racial stereotypes and has cast a group of children aged 10-15 years old with no professional acting training. Tickets: bats.co.nz

Supplied Monkey is playing at BATS Theatre on Friday night.

Big J: A New Legacy

Circa Theatre, to Jan 29, Tues – Thurs 6.30pm, Fri – Sat 8pm, Sun 4pm, $15 – $55

Following his rise to prime time celebrity status on Shortland Street, Jacob Dombroski returns to the stage with his revolutionised award-winning solo. Opening up his life and heart, Jacob invites you to step inside his whare and rewrite your destiny to share the love. Tickets: circa.co.nz

Philip Merry/Supplied Jacob Dombroski returns to the stage in this award-winning solo production.

Summer Sampler

Wellington Waterfront, to Feb 26, free

Bring your friends and whānau down to the waterfront. There will be a variety of awesome shows, music and roving performers most weekends.

Thank Grafia it’s Friday

Madison’s, Masterton, 5.45-9pm, koha

The band has Keith Austen on keyboards, Rob Maunsell singing lead vocals, playing rhythm guitar and harmonicas, Steve Shivas plays lead guitar, Franklin Walker on drums and Maria Warrington sings backing vocals.Always a fun night with Grafia’s originals and interpretations of classic folk rock/blues.

Other exhibitions

Liminal

Toi Pōneke Gallery, to Feb 10

Weekdays 10am -8 pm Weekends 10am- 4pm.

Liminal by Simon Mark explores altered and occasionally recycled photographs which blur the lines between recognition and puzzlement, the familiar and the unfamiliar. Simon will be hosting an artist talk on Sat 28 January at 1pm in the gallery.

Supplied Selwyn Muru at work, one of many images showing at the New Zealand Portrait Gallery.

Selwyn Muru: A Life’s Work

NZ Portrait Gallery, to Feb 12, free

The exhibition weaves together a biographical portrait of the life’s work of Muru. It offers an insight into the breadth of his achievements through a focus on his art, and seeks to raise public awareness of his mahi, especially with younger generations who may not be aware of his contributions.

Photography/Art/Sculpture/Jewellery

Pariwhero Red Rocks Gallery, Weekends noon-4pm, free

Wellington photographers on show, fresh from the prestigious New Zealand Institute of Professional Photography Iris Awards recently held in Nelson. Also featured are Ceramicist Hedy Ankers, Sculptor Gemma Robinson, Steam Punk cameras by Glen Howey, jewellery by Anne Robinson and Karolina Stus.

Kiwi Art House Gallery Christmas Group Exhibition

Kiwi Art House Gallery, 288 Cuba St, to Jan 31, free

Featuring 18 artists and 45 artworks large and small from artists from around the country.

Of The Hill, by Mary Macpherson

Photospace Gallery, to Jan 28, free

Of the Hill is about Te Ahumairangi hill in Pōneke/Wellington, and hills beyond. It’s a work about the power and presence of the land, rocks and plant life we live on and with. Visit photospacegallery.com

Photochop 9 - an exhibition of collage.

Thistle Hall gallery, Cuba St, to Jan 29, daily from 10.30am, free.

In its ninth iteration, Photochop comprises work from a hardcore group of scissor and paper collage freaks. No "Photoshop" allowed!

Summer at Te Papa

10am-6pm, free

Manu Rere Moana | Pacific Voyagers: The navigation of the Pacific by sailing waka is one of the great achievements of human technology. This exhibition explores the mātauranga of celestial navigation that enabled these extraordinary voyages.

Te Rawhitiroa Bosch/Supplied A photograph from the exhibition He Kaupapa Waka shows a waka taua at Waitangi 2020. Photo: Te Rawhitiroa Bosch.

He Kaupapa Waka | A Fleet of Waka: Created by photographer Te Rawhitiroa Bosch, this exhibition celebrates the traditions of waka and their thriving communities. Featuring stunning photographs, taonga and a soundscape by Tiki Taane.

Dane Mitchell: Iris, Iris, Iris: Prepare to be enchanted by the scents, meanings, and interpretations of the word 'iris'.

Hiahia Whenua | Landscape and Desire: This exhibition explores the different ways that artists in Aotearoa have expressed their relationship to the land.

Kate Newby: She’s Talking to the Wall: Through clay and glass, Kate Newby explores how natural materials transform when shaped and fired.

Kaleidoscope: Abstract Aotearoa: The abstract exploration of shape, colour and pattern that has captured our imaginations in the Pacific.

Te Taiao | Nature: Meet our weird and wonderful wildlife, immerse yourself in birdsong, explore the geological forces that shape our shaky land and more!

Gallipoli: The Scale of Our War: A ground-breaking exhibition of giant sculptures that bring New Zealand’s Gallipoli story to life.

Mataaho Collective: Te Puni Aroaro: Experience the ground-breaking artworks of Mataaho Collective – four wāhine Māori artists who have worked together for the last decade.

Summer at The Dowse

10am-5pm, Tuesday to Sunday, free

Whetūrangitia/ Made As Stars: The gods are real. Explore the work of 13 Indigenous artists from Aotearoa and around the globe who unlock ancestral histories.

Nick Taylor/Supplied Wharenui Harikoa exhibition at the Dowse by Lissy Robinson-Cole and Rudi Robinson. Photo: Nick Taylor

Wharenui Harikoa: Lissy Robinson-Cole and Rudi Robinson: This full-scale crocheted wharenui features vivid rainbow poupou, tekoteko, tukutuku panels and adorned pou tokomanawa that will delight the senses.

Psychedelic: San Francesco Rock Posters of the 1960s: The Grateful Dead, The Doors and many more iconic bands feature in this one of a kind collection.

Rob McLeod: Excuse Me Mr Frankenstein, Vlad Is Outside Feeding: Enter a weird world where the characters literally leap off the pages of a comic book.

Turumeke Harrington: He pito mata, I’m energetic!: This soothing space features elements from the marae as you have never seen them before bathed in a soundscape that is full of surprises.

Suji Park: Noise Collector: In this dynamic installation, ceramics come to life with flashing lights, mirrored walls and beaded tentacles.

Summer at Pātaka

Mon–Fri 10am–5pm, Sun 10am–4:30pm

Tūrama: Lighting the Collection. Shining a light on a selection of works from the Pātaka art collection, Tūrama providing an opportunity to explore and enjoy the taonga of Porirua. Artists include by Colin McCahon, Don Binney, Yuki Kihara and Elizabeth Thomson.

MARK TANTRUM/Supplied Images from the opening of Glen Wolfgramm's exhibition at Pataka Art + Museum.

Glen Wolfgramm: A‘eva tokotaha he Pasifiki – Solo across the Pacific: Featuring 17 artworks spanning 25 years, including new paintings Wolfgramm created in 2022.

Tesserae Tales of Aotearoa with Rowena Rooney, Michelle Arnold and Rachel Silver: a Bottle Creek Gallery exhibition by three mosaic artists.

Student Cyanotype Exhibition: Created as part of the Pātaka Education Programme to showcase student artwork from local schools.

Summer at Whirinkaki Whare Taonga

Upper Hutt, daily 9am-4pm, free

Wellington Arts Review: to Feb 26: The bi-annual review of recent works by artists from the Wellington region. This exhibition showcases a wide range of media from a diverse number of artists.

Upper Hutt in Blacke and White: A photo essay of Upper Hutt seen in black and white photography. This is an exhibition of history in photos seen through the lens of 10 photographers who have captured the people and places of Upper Hutt on film. From formal portraits to outdoor panoramas, people in everyday life to iconic places, this is a unique insight into our city in black and white.

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff The Broolkyn wind turbine route is a 2-hour walk or 6km ride.

Wellington walks

Leave the concrete jungle behind and experience the beauty of nature with popular Wellington city walks. .

Brooklyn wind turbine route

A 2-hour walk or 6km ride (one way).

This route is popular with mountain bikers, runners – and a healthy spillover of native birds from the nearby Zealandia sanctuary. From the top of Aro Street at the Polhill Reserve entrance follow the blue markers with wind turbine symbol along trails called Transient, Sawmill, Fenceline and Windmill to get to the Brooklyn Wind Turbine. Follow the same route back or plan another route using the webmap which shows other trails in the area. Just off the trail are the Brooklyn Gun Emplacements.

Mount Victoria Lookout walkway

Walk through historic pine forests and enjoy unbeatable views of the harbour and city. Only minutes from the city.

Full loop: Allow 1.5 hours to walk the full 4.6 kilometre loop from Courtenay Place up Majoribanks Street to the summit and back via Oriental Bay. Shorter loop: To complete a shorter 45 minutes (2.6 kilometre) lookout loop within the Town Belt, start at the top of Majoribanks Street or Bayview Terrace. Allow extra time if you want to savour the views. Follow the trail that runs above Charles Plimmer Park dog exercise area back to your starting point.