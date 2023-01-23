Incoming Prime Minister Chris Hipkins' best memes

Hipkins drinks from a cup with his famous gaffe quote on it.

As Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins presents as a safe pair of hands – but as a source of memes and social media commentary, he’s an even more reliable go-to.

There is something reliably non-focus-grouped about Hipkins; and it shows, in the many gaffes and memes that have fed the political Twittersphere during his time as Covid Response Minister.

The man projects “ordinary New Zealander” (his nickname is Chippy, for crying out loud), and as the new PM (and bloke solely responsible for the country’s Diet Coke shortage), NZ can expect social media to alight with more social media gaffes.

From last week’s Dirty Dog sunnies to his infamous “spread your legs” quip, we take a look at Chippy’s four most iconic gaffes.

Spread your legs

It’s August 2021. The nation is tiring of the media briefing word salad (RIP to bubble, furlough, and the phrase “team of 5 million”).

During a 1pm Covid press conference amid the Delta outbreak the famous slip of the tongue had the country in stitches. Hipkins said it would be a "challenge for people in high-density areas to get outside and spread their legs when they are surrounded by other people".

In September, Hipkins was seen drinking from a mug commemorating the phrase: it read "spread your legs, not the virus".

Twitter took off. Hipkins became an instant meme, and it felt like an Armando Iannucci skit come to life – the moment when NZ politics went full Veep.

Bushes for the press conference

In December 2021, Hipkins took time out of his summer holiday to front a Covid-19 news conference discussing the border-related Omicron case, a DJ from the UK, who went out in Auckland. He held the conference in a nature reserve in Raumati.

His mum apologised on his behalf to waiting media as Hipkins was nearly half an hour late to the conference. His walk down a hill in a nature reserve caused a social media stir and became the subject of many memes.

Supplied Chippy’s “genuine Hutt boy” listing on Trademe.

In a moment that felt like it was directed by Taika Waititi, Hipkins giddily trouncing down the slopes towards the press conference.

Cap and sunnies

The visual language of Hipkins outfit speaks volumes.

While David Clark presents himself as another buttoned-up, middle-aged man in lycra, and David Seymour gives a whiff of chorus boy for the Book of Mormon – Hipkins inhabits the archetypal Kiwi uniform.

If you can’t grab it off the shelves of a Wild Bean Cafe, he doesn’t want it.

Newshub doorstepped Hipkins on the streets of Nelson on Friday, sporting a worn Abercrombie hoodie and sunnies that looked like Dirty Dogs.

It didn’t feel like a strained attempt for man-of-the-people aesthetics, just a homegrown lad at his most wholesome.

Spiderman meme

Engaging with memes as a politician is a double-edged sword – you risk looking woefully millennial just by trying to appear on-trend.

Yet the meme has become an ersatz tool for 21st century politicians, and Hipkins’ use of the Spiderman meme seemed to hit the right bases (look also at AOC or Chloe Swarbrick, who have taught us that if you master the meme, you court the constituents).

Responding to National MP Erica Stanford, who issued a written parliamentary question to Hipkins, asking if he had met with the Minister for Covid-19 Response (Hipkins’ own portfolio), Hipkins responded with “please refer attached” and a meme of two Spider-Man images pointing at each other.

For a government deadset on promoting the use of plain language, perhaps memes are the logical conclusion. Striving too hard to make something viral can have the opposite effect, but the Spider-Man moment was well-received.

We’re looking forward to Hipkins announcing the next budget through the prism of a TikTok dance.