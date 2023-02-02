Drongo isn't as bad as dickhead, says drummer of band The Drongos

The Drongos busking in new York in the early 1980s.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown may have caused a stir when he couldn’t play tennis over the weekened because he had to “deal with media drongos over the flooding”, but for the drummer of the 1980s band The Drongos, there are worse things to be called.

“It’s not too insulting. Anybody can be a drongo,” drummer Stanley Mitchell told Stuff over the phone from the US.

When the Aotearoa quartet were “stranded” in New York in the late 1970s, they made a living busking. Mitchell said they hunted for a name that was “very Kiwi”.

Initial ideas like the Flying Sheep didn’t stick, but guitarist Richard Kennedy thought the word “drongo” was fun.

“Americans had never heard of the word, so we had a lot of fun making up definitions,” Mitchell said, including a “sophisticated connoisseur of alternative lifestyles”.

Stanley’s favourite definition though: “A loveable fool”.

“The word itself was very memorable. It’s a name that people remembered, and it served us well.”

Brown reportedly sent the text to his friends in a WhatsApp group, called Grumpy Old Men. The group plays games on Fridays and Sundays at the West End Lawn Tennis Club in Westmere.

This is not the first time the band and politics have collided. Former NZ prime minister David Lange once claimed the band as his favourite, Stanley said.

And being a drongo isn’t such a bad thing.

“My take on drongo is anybody’s capable of being one at any moment.”

“It’s not as bad as complete idiot, or dickhead or asshole.” Being a “drongo” he said, is on level with someone having a moment, maybe “spilling a cup of tea or something”.

And while drongo may be the word of the week, with members of The Drongos scattered across Auckland, the UK and the US, a private reunion in honour of Auckland’s mayor is not likely.

But if Brown does want to check them out, their music is still available on streaming services and YouTube.