Culture calendar for the Wellington region Feb 10-12

The Frank Burkitt band is playing at San Fran on Friday, February 10.

The Frank Burkitt Band (7 piece)

San Fran, Feb 10, 7.30pm, $25-$30

The Frank Burkitt Band return to their home town of Wellington for a one-off show not to be missed. They will be performing as a 7-piece band featuring 4-part harmonies, virtuosic musicianship and top quality story telling. If you like folk, blues and Americana and a performer who will keep you engrossed with comedic stories and engaging wit, this is a night not to be missed. Tickets: eventfinda

The Tempest

The Dell, Wellington Botanic Gardens, Feb 10-25, 7pm, $20

Celebrating the 40th year of Wellington Summer Shakespeare, The Tempest, a hopeful and inspiring eco-ethical production will explore the nuanced and complex human (and more-than-human) relationships on this beautiful planet.Tickets: fringe.co.nz

Wellington Pasifika Festival

Waitangi Park, Feb 11, noon to 6pm, free

The annual festival is a highlight on the summer events calendar, attracting over 15,000 people each year, and with so many activities, food stalls, traditional crafts and performers lined-up, visitors will be transported to the Pacific for the day.

Timelines

BATS Theatre, to Feb 11, various times, $15

In week three of Six Degrees Festival 2023, BATS Theatre will be transformed into an immersive environment where audience members will be transported back in time to explore moments in the history of BATS. The audience will need to work together to travel back to the present day. Tickets: bats.co.nz

Nikau Harp Trio

St Matthews College, Masterton, Feb 10, 7.30pm, $35

The Trio of Helen Webby, harp, Cathy Irons, violin and Paul Mitchell, cello, bring the glittering world of hapr and strings to life with repertoire that journeys from baroque, fantasy and romance to the pulsating latin rhythms of the tango. Tickets: mulledwineconcerts@gmail.com

Emily K Brown/Supplied Julia Harris as Alida and Rosie Barnard as Beth in Stagecraft's production on Breadcrumbs Photo: Emily K Brown

Breadcrumbs

The Gryphon Theatre, Feb 15-25, 7:30pm, $30

Stagecraft welcomes its first show of the year, Breadcrumbs! A reclusive writer diagnosed with dementia and a troubled young woman work to complete one final story before it is too late. As the spotlight swings between present and past, the two delve deeper into histories of tragedies, words, and loneliness. Tickets: iTicket.co.nz

Summer Sampler

Wellington Waterfront, to Feb 26, free

Bring your friends and whānau down to the waterfront. There will be a variety of awesome shows, music and roving performers most weekends.

Exhibitions

A Little Art Show – Don & Anne Little,

Hutt Art Centre, Odlin Gallery,to Feb 26, daily 10am - 4pm,free

A collaborative show featuring a unique take on "Word ART", calligraphy & mixed media.

Selwyn Muru: A Life’s Work

NZ Portrait Gallery, to Feb 12, free

The exhibition weaves together a biographical portrait of the life’s work of Muru. It offers an insight into the breadth of his achievements through a focus on his art, and seeks to raise public awareness of his mahi.

Photography/Art/Sculpture/Jewellery

Pariwhero Red Rocks Gallery, Weekends noon-4pm, free

Wellington photographers on show, fresh from the prestigious New Zealand Institute of Professional Photography Iris Awards recently held in Nelson. Also featured are ceramicist Hedy Ankers, Sculptor Gemma Robinson, Steam Punk cameras by Glen Howey, jewellery by Anne Robinson and Karolina Stus.

supplied/Stuff Anne Frank – Let me be Myself Academy Galleries, Queen’s Wharf, to February 26.

Anne Frank – Let me be Myself

Academy Galleries, Queen’s Wharf, to Feb 26, free

A moving, poignant and timely exhibition, using text, objects, photos and film to inform visitors about Anne Frank and the Holocaust. It reaches out to young people especially, encouraging them to explore broader issues of prejudice and discrimination that still permeate societies today.

Catherine Clayton-Smith & Peata Larkin

Bartley & Company Art, Garrett St, to Feb 25, free

The gallery starts the year with two bodies of work which show the cultural constructs though which we see the world. Both artists create abstractions of landscapes: Catherine Clayton-Smith adds memory and feeling to the visual and Peata Larkin depicts landscapes through the lens of whakapapa.

Summer at Te Papa

10am-6pm, free

Manu Rere Moana | Pacific Voyagers: The navigation of the Pacific by sailing waka is one of the great achievements of human technology. This exhibition explores the mātauranga of celestial navigation that enabled these extraordinary voyages.

Te Rawhitiroa Bosch/Supplied A photograph from the exhibition He Kaupapa Waka shows a waka taua at Waitangi 2020. Photo: Te Rawhitiroa Bosch.

He Kaupapa Waka | A Fleet of Waka: Created by photographer Te Rawhitiroa Bosch, this exhibition celebrates the traditions of waka and their thriving communities. Featuring stunning photographs, taonga and a soundscape by Tiki Taane.

Dane Mitchell: Iris, Iris, Iris: Prepare to be enchanted by the scents, meanings, and interpretations of the word 'iris'.

Hiahia Whenua | Landscape and Desire: This exhibition explores the different ways that artists in Aotearoa have expressed their relationship to the land.

Kate Newby: She’s Talking to the Wall: Through clay and glass, Kate Newby explores how natural materials transform when shaped and fired.

Kaleidoscope: Abstract Aotearoa: The abstract exploration of shape, colour and pattern that has captured our imaginations in the Pacific.

Te Taiao | Nature: Meet our weird and wonderful wildlife, immerse yourself in birdsong, explore the geological forces that shape our shaky land and more!

Gallipoli: The Scale of Our War: A ground-breaking exhibition of giant sculptures that bring New Zealand’s Gallipoli story to life.

Mataaho Collective: Te Puni Aroaro: Experience the ground-breaking artworks of Mataaho Collective – four wāhine Māori artists who have worked together for the last decade.

Summer at The Dowse

10am-5pm, Tuesday to Sunday, free

Whetūrangitia/ Made As Stars: The gods are real. Explore the work of 13 Indigenous artists from Aotearoa and around the globe who unlock ancestral histories.

Nick Taylor/Supplied Wharenui Harikoa exhibition at the Dowse by Lissy Robinson-Cole and Rudi Robinson. Photo: Nick Taylor

Wharenui Harikoa: Lissy Robinson-Cole and Rudi Robinson: This full-scale crocheted wharenui features vivid rainbow poupou, tekoteko, tukutuku panels and adorned pou tokomanawa that will delight the senses.

Psychedelic: San Francesco Rock Posters of the 1960s: The Grateful Dead, The Doors and many more iconic bands feature in this one of a kind collection.

Rob McLeod: Excuse Me Mr Frankenstein, Vlad Is Outside Feeding: Enter a weird world where the characters literally leap off the pages of a comic book.

Turumeke Harrington: He pito mata, I’m energetic!: This soothing space features elements from the marae as you have never seen them before bathed in a soundscape that is full of surprises.

Suji Park: Noise Collector: In this dynamic installation, ceramics come to life with flashing lights, mirrored walls and beaded tentacles.

Summer at Pātaka

Mon–Fri 10am–5pm, Sun 10am–4:30pm

Tūrama: Lighting the Collection. Shining a light on a selection of works from the Pātaka art collection, Tūrama providing an opportunity to explore and enjoy the taonga of Porirua. Artists include by Colin McCahon, Don Binney, Yuki Kihara and Elizabeth Thomson.

MARK TANTRUM/Supplied Images from the opening of Glen Wolfgramm's exhibition at Pataka Art + Museum.

Glen Wolfgramm: A‘eva tokotaha he Pasifiki – Solo across the Pacific: Featuring 17 artworks spanning 25 years, including new paintings Wolfgramm created in 2022.

Tesserae Tales of Aotearoa with Rowena Rooney, Michelle Arnold and Rachel Silver: a Bottle Creek Gallery exhibition by three mosaic artists.

Student Cyanotype Exhibition: Created as part of the Pātaka Education Programme to showcase student artwork from local schools.

Summer at Whirinkaki Whare Taonga

Upper Hutt, daily 9am-4pm, free

Wellington Arts Review: to Feb 26: The bi-annual review of recent works by artists from the Wellington region. This exhibition showcases a wide range of media from a diverse number of artists.

Upper Hutt in Blacke and White: A photo essay of Upper Hutt seen in black and white photography. This is an exhibition of history in photos seen through the lens of 10 photographers who have captured the people and places of Upper Hutt on film. From formal portraits to outdoor panoramas, people in everyday life to iconic places, this is a unique insight into our city in black and white.