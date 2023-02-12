Review: Kiwi version of Sense and Sensibility more pantomime than period drama

Sense and Sensibility, which has opened at Christchurch’s Court Theatre, was more spoof than satire for reviewer Lee Kenny.

A new adaptation of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility has opened at Christchurch’s Court Theatre, but it’s more pantomime than period drama.

Austen’s novel charts the lives of four women in early 19th century England. Following the death of Henry Dashwood, his widow and three daughters are evicted from the family estate.

With its barbed quips and shrewd commentary about the role and value of women in society, Austen’s work is as relevant today as it was when it was published in 1811.

Sadly, much of the novel’s wit and charm is lost in this new version written by Penny Ashton and directed by Hillary Moulder.

Silly voices, gurning faces, comedy props, poorly fitted wigs and a drooping moustache – it felt more like a spoof than a satire.

The all-female cast – with several actors playing multiple female and male characters – was a novel approach but the treatment created a jarring shift between the drama and the heavy-handed comedy.

A scene where Kathleen Burns flipped between two roles felt like a gimmick from a one-woman fringe festival show.

The endless gags spoilt two wonderful performances by Bianca Paine and Natasha McAllister as the lovelorn Dashwood sisters. At times, it seemed as if they were in a different play.

Supplied The new version of Sense and Sensibility has been written by Penny Ashton and directed by Hillary Moulder.

Elinor (Paine) and Marianne (McAllister) share a number of tender scenes as they navigate their newly impoverished lives, but the gears soon shift, the comedy ramps up and the moment is gone.

The sets were pleasing and the costumes functioned well, especially for the many quick changes that were required.

The music shifted from traditional classical pieces to orchestral versions of contemporary songs (Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black and Harry Styles’ Watermelon Sugar). Viewers of the Netflix show Bridgerton would be familiar with the shtick, where pop songs get classical covers.

There have been many adaptations of Sense and Sensibility on stage, radio, television and cinema, perhaps the most famous being the 1995 film starring Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant and a pre-Titanic Kate Winslet.

This version is the latest semi-cinematic production to be staged at the Court Theatre in recent years.

Some have been a triumph (Once and Rent), others have been a disappointment (Frankenstein), and the less said about The Girl on the Train the better.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Christchurch’s Court Theatre in Addington. It will move into the central city once a new site on Gloucester St is built.

Ashton and Moulder’s Sense and Sensibility sits somewhere in the middle of that pack. There were enjoyable moments but it also felt tedious, especially in the second half.

At 2 hours 20 minutes (including interval), paradoxically, it felt both rushed and too long.

Some in the crowd seemed to like it and there were laughs-a-plenty, especially in the comedy carriage scenes.

Maybe they knew what to expect.

Had the play been more honestly marketed the relentless comedy might have been more tolerable, but there’s nothing in the promotional material to suggest the comedic-style of the adaptation.

Perhaps the poster could have better alluded to the tone with a wacky font.

It’s always a treat to visit the Court Theatre where the staff are welcoming, helpful and enthusiastic. The pre-show atmosphere was enjoyable and the venue was full for the play’s opening night.

As the cast stood for their applause, some of the crowd rose to their feet. Most sat and politely clapped. That said it all.

Sense and Sensibility runs until March 11. Adult tickets start at $62. A “pay what you can” performance will be held on February 14.