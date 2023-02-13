Rihanna's interpreter hailed as 'star' of the Superbowl halftime show

Rihanna’s performance at the Superbowl had people talking on social media, but it was her ASL interpreter who many believe stole the show.

Justina Miles is receiving praise for her ‘energetic’ interpreting performance during Rihanna’s 13-minute set at Superbowl 57.

Miles performed twice during the sports event. She first took the stage during Sheryl Lee Ralph’s rendition of Lift Every Voice and Sing before the game.

Miles then made history by appearing on-screen again during Rihanna’s halftime show – becoming the first female deaf woman to provide ASL interpretation during the coveted spot.

READ MORE:

* Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City Chiefs beat Philadelphia Eagles in 38-35 thriller

* Rihanna is pregnant again, rep confirms after Super Bowl show

* Every show stopping style moment from Rihanna's Super Bowl half-time show

* Kiwi dance legend Parris Goebel shares intimate moment with Rihanna ahead of their Super Bowl show



According to CBNC, Miles is a 20-year-old nursing student in the US state of Maryland. She previously went viral for her performance of Lil’ Kim’s 1997 song Crush on You on TikTok in 2020.

screengrab Justina Miles is receiving praise for her energetic performance during Rihanna’s 13-minute set at Superbowl 57.

Rihanna was pregnant with her second child as she performed her Super Bowl halftime show Sunday.

The singer's representative confirmed the pregnancy shortly after she ended her 13-minute set at Super Bowl 57.

The baby bump that was visible in the tight clothes she wore under her baggy red jumpsuit during the show set off a wave of social media speculation that she might be pregnant again.

The 34-year-old has a 9-month-old son with rapper A$AP Rocky.