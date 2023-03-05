Disappointment and tequila: How sporting power couple Dion Nash and Bernice Mene met

Generally Famous is proudly brought to you by OPPO. Listen to the full podcast in the player below.

They’re a bona fide Kiwi sporting power couple - the Silver Ferns great and the firebrand Black Caps all-rounder who both captained their country.

But the story of how Bernice Mene and Dion Nash met involves sporting disappointment, washed down with some tequila.

In the latest episode of Stuff’s Generally Famous podcast, Nash, who has become a successful entrepreneur since retiring from elite sport, told host Simon Bridges how he met his wife of 20 years.

It was Nash’s birthday in 1999, but he was “down in the dumps” having returned home from a tour with yet another injury.

“I was out with my niece and my sister so I was having a real hellraiser,” he jokes.

After being invited to a mate’s restaurant, Nash ended up sitting near Mene and some of her Silver Ferns teammates, who were themselves dealing with the disappointment of losing the recent Netball World Cup final to Australia.

“We're looking across and… not flirting per se but just that awkward thing [of knowing who someone is but not knowing them].

“To break the ice… I got up and got a tray of tequila and walked over and said, ‘hard luck for the World Champs girls’.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Former Black Cap Dion Nash and his son Solomon.

While Mene and one other Silver Ferns player knew who Nash was, a third was completely unaware of the cricketer.

“Apparently, I made a limited splash, but the tequila went down well anyway.”

Three kids and two decades of marriage might suggest the splash was significantly more than limited.

For the full interview, in which Nash discusses whether he’s more athletic than his wife, his struggles as a sporting parent and the often uncomfortable place unbridled ambition has in Kiwi society, listen via the audio player above, or click here.

