Academy Galleries on Wellington's waterfront to be sold

Wayne Newman, the President of the New Zealand Academy of Fine Arts, says it decided to sell off the Academy Galleries to pay off debts.

The financially troubled New Zealand Academy of Fine Arts is closing the doors to its Academy Galleries on Wellington’s Queen Wharf.

Wayne Newman, president of the Academy of Fine Arts (NZAFA), said in a statement on Wednesday its governing council decided to sell off the premises to pay off debts.

“The NZAFA Council recognises that it cannot continue to diminish its members’ funds by incurring further debt, and nor can it rely on the patience of its creditors indefinitely,” he said.

The 140-year-old Wellington-based academy was funded through members’ annual subscription fees and commission on sales of works from its galleries, and occasionally through gallery functions and venue hire.

But Newman said that with no reserves, and following disruptions during the past three years, the academy had racked up operating losses and mounting debts.

It was ineligible for the Museums Hardship Fund and the Cultural Sector Emergency Relief Fund.

RNZ After 140 years displaying art from around the country, the fate of the New Zealand Academy of Fine Arts now hangs in the balance. (Audio aired September 2022).

“The Academy Galleries receive no government or local council funding and have been unable to secure core sponsorship to continue to mount exhibitions,” Newman said.

The academy, a registered charity since 2007, had been based at the galleries since 2000, purchasing three ground-floor units in its current heritage building and fitted them out as galleries.

It held a gala auction last September with artworks provided by its member artists as a last ditch attempt to raise $50,000 to pay off body corporate debts.

The galleries, made up of three unit titles, have a combined rating valuation of $3.58 million, according to the most recent valuation in 2021.

All of the scheduled exhibitions in March and April will continue as planned.