Culture calendar in the Wellington region - Mar 10-12

From the Fringe Festival – Sax Appeal is a hilarious musical journey through a post-Covid wasteland starring Ben Cleland and Matt Parker.

Katherine Mansfield Centenary

Te Papa Tongarewa, Mar 11, 11am-4pm

Celebrate the life of Wellington born author Katherine Mansfield. Events include a panel discussion that will be NZSL interpreted, a film screening, a photo booth, two audio description talks and art talk about the Anne Rice ‘Portrait of Katherine Mansfield’.

In Bed With Schoenberg, by Dave Armstrong

Circa Theatre, to Mar 18, Tues-Thurs 6.30pm, Fri - Sat at 8pm, Sunday at 4pm

With music by Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, Gershwin, Mahler, Lehar, Schoenberg and more. The world premiere of In Bed with Schoenberg – a combination of theatre and live classical music. Tickets: circa.co.nz

Supplied NZSO Concertmaster Vesa-Matti LeppÃ¤nen, who directs the concert Mozart & Salieri

Mozart & Salieri

NZSO, Michael Fowler Centre, Mar 10, 6.30pm, from $35

Led by NZSO Concertmaster and violinist Vesa-Matti Leppänen, this unmissable live experience also features breathtaking music by their contemporaries Franz Joseph Haydn and Johann Nepomuk Hummel. Tickets:

Brandenburg

NZSO, Cathedral of St. Paul, Mar 11, 7.30pm, from $35

A programme of music written by Baroque giants Johann Sebastian Bach, Georg Philipp Telemann and George Frideric Handel. Tickets: email ticketing@nzso.co.nz

Peter James Millson/Supplied UK Poet Simon Armitage.

Does Literature Matter

National Library of NZ auditorium, Mar 11, 11.30am, free but pre-registration recommended

UK Poet Laureate Simon Armitage in conversation with Aotearoa Poet Laureate Chris Tse about the importance of writing, reading, books, in their lives and careers. Register at Humanitix

The Nature of Poetry: A Showcase with Simon Armitage and friends

Meow, Mar 12, 5.30pm, free but pre-registration recommended

UK Poet Laureate Simon Armitage joins Aotearoa poets for an evening of nature and environmental writing! Featuring Hana Buchanan (Ngāti Haumia, Taranaki iwi, Te Ātiawa), Chris Tse, Harry Ricketts, Rebecca Hawkes and more. Register at Humanitix

Dope As Sunday Comedy

Fringe Bar, Allen St, Mar 12, 7pm, $20

:Regular hosts Anya Rzhevitskaya and Daniel John Smith present the dopest monthly Sunday comedy show around. Featuring: Clarissa Chandrahasen, Booth the Clown, Jordan Turner, Patch Lambert, & Sera Devcich. Tickets: kiwiticket

Pride Festival

Pride Roller Disco

Kilbirnie Rec Centre, Mar 10, 6.30pm, $20-$25

Get down to Kilbirnie Roller Rink for a night of DJs, lights, costumes and skates.

Pride Youth Ball: Iconique - Past, Present and Future

Shed 6, Mar 11, 6pm

Wellington Pride Festival presents the 2023 Youth Ball - a safe event celebrating diversity in queer identities, put on by our 2023 Board members and amazing volunteers.

Zoo Pride

Wellington Zoo, Mar 11-12, 9.30am-5pm, $20-$27

Wellington Zoo is thrilled to be hosting our very first Zoo Pride event during the 2023 Wellington Pride Festival.

Good Queer Goods market

Te Pokapū Hapori 105 Manners St, Mar 12, 9am-1pm

Market for Takatāpui, Intersex and Rainbow to sell their goods. Come to the market, support local community and find goods to cherish.

Fringe Festival

With 160 acts over 40 venues the Fringe Festival is being held all over the capital. The festival runs until March 11, and you can find details and tickets at fringe.co.nz

Sax Appeal

Gryphon Theatre, Mar 10, 5.30pm, Mar 11, 4pm & 7pm, $20

Sax Appeal is a hilarious musical journey through a post-Covid, late-stage capitalist wasteland that sees our two heroes – Ben Cleland and Matt Parker – on a quest to purchase the granddaddy of all woodwinds - the saxophone.

Moonroe's Happy Hour

Te Auaha, Mar 7-11, 7.30pm, $20-$25

Marilyn Moonroe invites you to her variety happy hour - a zany cabaret overflowing with circus acts, musical numbers and comedic capers. A wild and whimsical hour not to be missed! Tickets: fringe.co.nz

Only Bones V1.10

Te Auaha, Mar 7-11, 5pm & 8pm $15 - $18

A solo performer wordlessly explores a microscopic universe, stepping from world to world in this galaxy-spanning piece of physical theatre. Tickets: fringe.co.nz

Concept for a Film

Te Auaha, Tapere Nui, to Mar 11, 9pm, $25-$35

Second Body brings an experimental theatre/music piece about interconnectedness, human race extinction, and fungi. They are going to try to pitch a world-changing feature film, while building a live soundtrack.

Invisible Mending

Te Auaha, Tapere Nui, to Mar 11, 6pm, $20-$35.

This show from the UK is about love, grief and knitting. In 2020 Yoshika was processing the death of her beloved grandmother, whose one great creative outlet was knitting. Yoshika now takes up her grandmother’s mantle.

The Pandemusical Diaries

Hannah Playhouse, to Mar 11, 7pm, $22.50-$35

Presented by William BJ Robinson, the Pandemusical Diaries recounts the Spring 2020 shelter-in-place life for a queer arts educator, who often pairs parody and show tunes as their own sort of music therapy.

Pillow Fight

Hannah Playhouse, to Mar 11, 7pm, $18- $35

The Anchor presents Pillow Fight, a deep dive into the complexity of consent. Rob and Hen scramble for control as details of their night before begin to blur.

Flowers for my Breakfast

The Thistle Inn, Mar 11, 2pm, free

A blend of old and new material from MaryJane Thomson and Simon Cuming. A mix of soothing, heart rending piano and thought-provoking spoken word poetry.

Exhibitions

Mr Smiles King of Curios window installation

Kiwi Art House Gallery front window, until Mar 18, free

Mr Smiles, King of Curios store opened to the curious in 1975. To celebrate the creativity of Mr Glenn Smiles, there is a magical installation created by Glen Hooker for those who remembered the store at Mr Smiles former emporium - 288 Cuba Street at the front window of the Kiwi Art House Gallery. To watch the magic unfold, the best time to view the installation is at dusk.

1970s Protest Photos NZ Exhibition

Te Auaha Gallery, to Mar 15, weekends 10am-5pm, weekdays, 8.30am-6pm, free

The 70 photographs cover a range of issues throughout the 1970s. Learn how protest action by ordinary people fuelled significant change in New Zealand.

Ko Te Reo ō Ngā Tāngata/The People’s Voice

Courtenay Place Lightboxes, until June 4

Ko Te Reo ō Ngā Tāngata/ The People’s Voice is the new outdoor exhibition installed in the Courtenay Place Light Boxes, featuring text, images, and art, in a long column-style broadsheet format, from Wellington City Council City Housing tenants.

The Hand of Dog

Toi Pōneke Arts Centre, to Mar 17, free

Stuart Forsyth explores the influence and contribution pets can have on their owners and their lives – n this case the relationship between the Te Whanganui-a-Tara artist and his three-legged canine companion, Roo.

Photography/Art/Sculpture/Jewellery

Pariwhero Red Rocks Gallery, Weekends noon-4pm, free

Wellington photographers on show, fresh from the prestigious NZ Institute of Professional Photography Iris Awards. Also featured are ceramicist Hedy Ankers, Sculptor Gemma Robinson, Steam Punk cameras by Glen Howey, jewellery by Anne Robinson and Karolina Stus.

Blue Stories Project: sharing journeys out of perinatal depression

Johnsonville Library, Mar 11- April 10.

An exhibition of local stories and pop-art portraits. Opening event: Mar 11 at 2pm. Nibbles, guest speakers and inspiring stories of how people found their way out of perinatal depression.

The Allegorical Architecture Project

VUW School of Architecture, Academy Galleries, to Mar 19, open daily, free

The exhibition represents a collection of allegorical architectural projects – stories about environmental destruction, social disparities, and cultural loss – told through the voice of speculative architecture.

Coming up

Divine Divisions

St Andrew’s on the Terrace, Mar 15, 12.15pm, koha

The sound of sackbut, viol, harpsichord and baroque guitar - performed by Peter Maunder, Robert Oliver and Kris Zuelicke. Works by Frescobaldi, Della Casa, Cima and Ortiz