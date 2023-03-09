Yeah, nah: Should tall people be forced to stand at the back of concerts?

You’ve been waiting months, maybe even years, for this gig.

Your outfit is sussed, you’ve made peace with the fact that an Uber home might just bankrupt you, and you’ve shown up early to secure a good spot so you can catch a glimpse of your favourite artist.

But when you show up, you realise there’s one thing you forgot to consider – the 6-foot-whatever statues blocking your view.

For short people, the unbridled rage felt in this situation is enough to make you wish those who have a height advantage could take one for the team and move to the back.

Johan Mouchet/Unsplash Should we be making taller people stand at the back of gigs?

Sure, you could push and shove a bit, but when you’re already cramped up in a moshpit, you really have no other option.

On the flip side, tall people can’t control their height, and they’ve paid the same amount as you to see the show – perhaps they’re huge fans of the performer and just want to get a good viewing spot like you do.

It’s a major annoyance, but do we need to go as far as to establish height rules at gigs?

What do you think? Should we be making taller people stand at the back of gigs? Vote in the Yeah, Nah poll above.