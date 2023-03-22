Kiwi acting coach Dame Miranda Harcourt teaches Samoan concept to help Hollywood's biggest stars

Generally Famous is proudly brought to you by OPPO. Listen to the full podcast in the player below.

Kiwi acting legend Dame Miranda Harcourt uses the Samoan concept of “the space between” to help some of Hollywood’s biggest names with their art.

Dame Miranda is the latest guest on Simon Bridges’ Stuff podcast, Generally Famous, with the pair discussing subjects including her transition from acting to coaching and her daughter Thomasin McKenzie’s career.

As a coach, the 61-year-old says she puts a lot of emphasis on the interactions between actors, using the Samoan concept of le va as an illustration.

“I try to bring a lot of the Pacific into my work because I am from this place. I feel that helps to make my work unique,” she says.

“So I talk a lot about le va, which is the Samoan concept, as described by Albert Wendt, the philosopher-novelist, as the space between.

“What happens between actors, that's where the work is. The conversation, the flow between them, the conflict, the emotion, that's what you're trying to lift up and sharpen as the co-pilot, who's helping these very, very skilled actors to do the best that they can do.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Dame Miranda has starred in everything from Gloss to Wellington Paranormal.

As an actor, Court starred in the TV series Gloss in the 1980s before more recent roles in the Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies and Wellington Paranormal.

In her current role she says she’s often a support to star actors looking for more direction.

“Sometimes they're so famous that the director can be a little bit frightened of directing them. So they don't get lifted up as much as some of the less experienced actors.

“So that actor’s like, ‘I'm being ripped off by my own fame’.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Dame Miranda aims to bring a lot of the Pacific into her work as an acting coach.

Dame Miranda says she often deals with fearful, anxious actors on set, recounting one occasion where she had to massage one star’s ankles to ground them.

For the full interview, which also covers Court discussing growing up in Wellington as the daughter of a dame, her favourite acting performances, and the differences between acting and coaching, listen via the audio player above, or click here.