Thomasin McKenzie became Hollywood star through talent - not nepotism: Dame Miranda Harcourt

Generally Famous is proudly brought to you by OPPO. Listen to the full podcast in the player below.

Dame Miranda Harcourt says her actor daughter Thomasin McKenzie is no "nepo baby", and has risen to the heights of Hollywood through talent and hard work.

The actor turned acting coach appeared on Stuff's Generally Famous podcast, during which she referred to her daughter's career several times as she chatted with host Simon Bridges.

At 22, McKenzie is a bona fide Hollywood star, having had several high-profile roles, including in Jojo Rabbit, The Power of the Dog, Last Night in Soho, and The Justice of Bunny King.

She's also the third generation of a family of Kiwi acting royalty, with Dame Miranda herself the daughter of Dame Catherine Harcourt, who was appointed a dame companion in 1996 for services to theatre.

READ MORE:

* Kiwi acting coach Dame Miranda Harcourt teaches Samoan concept to help Hollywood's biggest stars

* Wellington actor Thomasin McKenzie's star continues to rise with rave reviews at Sundance

* Trailers released for Thomasin McKenzie films The Justice of Bunny King and Last Night in Soho



Despite her family's rich arts heritage, Dame Miranda says nepotism is not why McKenzie has succeeded in the industry.

"In the 'nepo [nepotism] baby' argument, you cannot argue that Thomasin's family... has had anything to do with her international success,” Dame Miranda, who has two other children, says.

“We're from New Zealand, it's a tiny place at the bottom of the world.

Sundance Institute/AP This image released by the Sundance Institute shows Anne Hathaway, left, and Thomasin McKenzie in a scene from "Eileen," which will be featured at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. (Courtesy of Sundance Institute via AP)

"There are many, many [Kiwi] actors who've tried to scale the foothills of Mt Everest in terms of making an international career. Thomasin has got where she is today 100% off her own talent and hard work."

Dame Miranda has an impressive string of credits across TV and film herself, including a breakthrough part in 1980s series Gloss and one of Sir Peter Jackson’s Hobbit films. She has also won plaudits for her work in prisons, including the solo play Verbatim.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Dame Miranda Harcourt has taken drama to prisons, with her acclaimed work including the solo play Verbatim.

She says she wanted to be a teacher growing up but "completely fell into" acting.

"Now I've gone all the way back to what I originally actually wanted to do."

For the full interview, which also covers Harcourt’s transition from actor to coach, how she helps Hollywood superstars on set and what her three children gained from growing up in an arts-centric home, listen via the audio player above, or click here. Follow Generally Famous on Apple, Spotify, or any other podcast app, to get instant, automatic access to new episodes.