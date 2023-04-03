What's on this Easter weekend in Auckland
The first post-summer holiday of the year is coming up, where kids are released from school and adults are released from their desks to celebrate Easter.
Whether you’re more inclined to mark the day traditionally, or are simply there for chocolate there’s something on for you in Auckland.
The Easter Show
After a three-year hiatus, the Easter Show is back in business.
The epic Easter festival has all the classic trimmings we’ve missed: carnival rides, a petting zoo, face painting, Easter markets and an Easter egg hunt.
Other events included a BMX dirt bike show running three times a day, and medieval combat, where people will go head-to-head while wearing armour.
The show runs from Friday to Monday, April 7 to April 10, 9am to 6pm, with carnival rides operating until 10pm.
Easter egg masterclass
Be the Easter Bunny yourself this year by making your own Easter egg.
The team behind Sucré at SkyCity will be bringing their expertise to the event, providing coloured chocolate paints, sprinkles and other goodies to create your masterpiece.
Howick Historical Village Easter Extravaganza
Howick Historical Village’s Easter celebration allows attendees a step back in time while still enjoying all Easter has to offer.
Visit the sweet shop, which offers a variety of old-fashioned treats, or make your own lollipop with the village’s confectioner.
To get really into the historical vibe, try your hand at churning butter or sit in on a Victorian school lesson.
Matakana Country Park Market
After they’ve finished delivering Easter eggs to the rest of New Zealand on April 9, the Easter Bunny will be popping into Matakana’s Country Park Market.
The market will be hosting an Easter egg hunt, Easter-themed painting, pony rides, farm animals, mini train rides, food trucks and live music and more.
The day will kick off at 8.30am, and finish up at 1pm. More details can be found on Facebook.
For central Aucklanders, there will be a night market at Victoria Park in the CBD on Thursday, April 6.
The Easter Night Market Community event includes a wide range of food, drink, knick-knacks and even tarot readings.
Takapuna will also be holding an Easter Festival on Saturday April 9, including an Easter Activity Trail. Complete the activities spotted throughout the town centre, collect stamps and score an Easter treat.
Megaland is back
Auckland’s most epic blow-up playground is back in time for Easter, complete with a 300-metre-long course, with 43 challenging obstacles and six mega-slides.
The course opens at 10am, Friday to Monday, and is open until 9pm except on Monday, when it shuts at 6pm.
Helpful hint: It’s probably best to consume Easter eggs after visiting Megaland.