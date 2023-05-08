Newsable today: Taylor Swift rumour explained, Coronation comedowns, and what's up with our public transport?

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ.

Hello and welcome to life post Coronation!

It’s a strange feeling now it’s over, right? All that build up, all the pomp, and now it’s done. Fin. Complete. It took up such a huge chunk of time and energy and space in our lives, some of you may be experiencing a bit of Royal Fatigue (I certainly am). So how does one recover from Royal Fatigue? We, of course, set out to answer that question for you with the help of Stuff’s Jonny Mahon-Heap.

On a completely different note - why is public transport in New Zealand so unbelievably bad? How do we fix it? Can it be fixed? How did we even get here? These are more questions that we once again seek to answer for you.

Plus, it’s as if the universe knew I’d need something else to capture my attention post the Coronation and boy oh boy has it delivered - I go down the rabbit hole that is the rumours Taylor Swift is dating 1975 frontman Matt Healy (a man who gives off serious Bad Boy vibes and has some Swifties concerned).

Oh, and we also find out the results of Fun Fact Friday and end up with an unprecedented result. You’ll never believe it.

Have a great Monday, and here’s a song Taylor Swift wrote about a former Bad Boy Boyfriend (John Mayer) for you to enjoy.

Imo.

On The Stuff Agenda today:

Ain't no party like a coronation party and the fanfare continues with the royal after-party. We'll have that covered live from 9am.

Westpac is due to announce its half year financials on Monday morning - we're expecting another record profit, and will have the breaking news plus analysis.

It's day two of the Sail GP final, and live coverage with Duncan Johnstone starts at 9.10am on Stuff.

Newsable is Stuff’s daily news podcast, wrapping up what’s worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning. You can find new episodes and more detail on our stories here or in our newsletter. Make sure to like and follow us wherever you get your podcasts and across Instagram and TikTok.