The 1975: Fans warned not to camp overnight ahead of UK band's Auckland show

Auckland fans of the UK band The 1975 have been told not to camp outside Spark Arena ahead of Friday night’s concert, due to health and safety concerns.

The band, who performed in Wellington on Wednesday, is bringing their At Their Very Best tour to Auckland, their first performance in Tāmaki Makaurau since 2020.

The 1975 fans know that to get up-close-and-personal with the band, you need to be prepared to queue for a number of hours.

This need seems to have been triggered by The 1975’s virality on TikTok, earning them millions of new fans who were 4-years4old when they released their first album.

The band, particularly Healy, regularly go viral almost every performance for doing everything to kissing fans, eating raw meat, to sucking people’s thumbs.

In Wellington, he climbed over the barricade and into the screaming audience, performing the last song of the night from the middle of the pit.

Spark Arena has warned against queueing at the venue before 8am on the day of the concert, “as this is when we will have bathrooms, water and security available for your safety”.

At 1975 concerts in the past, fans often police the line by giving the first 100 people a number, and then the band’s security hands out wristbands to these people.

Jordan Curtis Hughes/Supplied Fans know they have to be prepared to line up for a number of hours to get close to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

The wristband allows fans to leave their place in line, then come back just before the doors open and be let into the venue first.

However, Spark Arena have said they will not be distributing any wristbands for The 1975.

“We understand the tour team and fans may have heir own systems, [but] Spark Arena staff are not required to honour fan queueing systems,” Spark Arena said in a statement.

“We want everyone to have a good time at our venue and are happy for fans to work together in a friendly manner around queueing, however, our top priority is always fan safety.”

Spark Arena said this may mean “fan-made queueing systems are not abided to by our security staff”.

“We ask people attending the show to arrive early, and please be patient as we go through our security procedures prior to entry to the building,” they said.

Auckland police have said they are “aware of the event taking place at Spark Arena this weekend”.

The 1975 haven’t been to New Zealand since 2020.

“We will be working closely with our partners to deliver a safe and enjoyable experience for all,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Ahead of The 1975 performance at TSB Arena on Wednesday night, fans starting queueing outside the venue overnight.

Warrick Dent, the General Manager Events and Experiences at TSB said Wednesday’s peformance was a “great success.

“We did have a number of fans queuing overnight, they were well behaved.

There will always be passionate fans that arrive earlier at gigs with bands like The 1975. The artists implemented an entry system for the first 100 people that queued up, which ran without incident.”

Charlotte Pinchin has been a 1975 fan since 2016, said she doesn’t mind if people camp, but thinks “it can be unnecessary”.

“It causes more and more fans to want to [camp] and feel the need to line up a lot earlier than needed,” she told Stuff.

“A friend of mine saw them in concert last time. She got there around 3pm and was front row. This time it seems very different.”

Doors to the show open at 7pm, with the opening act, Wallice, taking the stage at approximately 8pm.