'Because I Got High' rapper Afroman is running for President

Rapper Afroman, best known for hits Because I Got High and Crazy Rap, has thrown his hat in the ring for the US 2024 president election.

A report from TMZ revealed the rapper, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, had filed the required paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission to officially run for the US president in the country’s 2024 election.

The 48-year-old’s presidential committee is named Joseph Afroman Foreman for President, and he will be running as an independent.

The California native first announced his political ambitions during a concert in December 2022 at Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

While his policies on international and domestic issues are not yet clear, Afroman has made clear his stance on cannabis, saying in a video: “I’m running for president in 2024. To get recreational cannabis legal in all states. I need your vote.”

In a statement to TMZ, Afroman’s campaign manager Jason Savage asked the public to support the rapper.

“Afroman’s ongoing persecution by the overtly corrupt Adams County Sheriff’s Department perfectly highlights that this corruption of leadership has trickled down to law enforcement all across the country,” Savage’s statement read.

“Criminal Justice Reform and Federal Marijuana Legalization remain two of the primary planks in his campaign platform. We are asking for your support as Afroman takes on this great and worthy cause as our Cannabis Commander in Chief.”

Afroman is currently being sued by several members of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office after the Crazy Rap hitmaker used footage of a botched raid undertaken by the police team at his home to create a music video.

The raid was carried out while the singer wasn’t home as part of an investigation into drug possession, trafficking, and kidnapping, however no probational criminal evidence was found.

Police claim the rapper invaded their privacy by leaking the footage, causing emotional distress.