The Last Snort: Iconic comedy show takes final bow

The Kiwi actress and comedian appeared on the late night US chat show to talk about her show Starstruck and all things New Zealand.

Iconic improvisation comedy show, Snort, is delivering its last laugh and waving goodbye to its late night slot at Auckland’s Basement Theatre.

For 10 years, New Zealand’s greatest comedians have come together every Friday night for an evening of hysterics.

The group was also a place where stars the likes of Rose Matafeo​, Chris Parker​, Tom Sainsbury​, Guy Montgomery​ and Eli Matthewson​ were born.

Donna Brookbanks​ founded Snort in 2013, after living in Christchurch and taking part in Scared Scriptless, a long-running improv show.

“I started to think about how there was nothing like it in Auckland,” Brookbanks said.

Together with Eli Matthewson, a prolific Kiwi comedian who has shows like Have You Been Paying Attention​, Jono and Ben​ and 7 Days​ under his belt, the pair discussed starting up something similar. Thus, Snort was born.

“We decided to get our friends together and just see what happens,” Brookbanks said.

Supplied Snort started 10 years ago, with a group of mates playing some improv games.

“It was meant to be a month of Fridays at the Basement [Theatre], just to see how it went, but all the shows sold out and we just kept going.”

Brookbanks said the group has become “a really close-knit group of supporters and friends” who had been given a whole range of opportunities due to their improvisation skills.

Instead of traditional theatre sports where comedians show off their improv skills by playing a series of short games throughout the performance, Snort uses long-form improvisation.

The show begins with a monologue, which is based around one word given to them by the audience, and then becomes the theme of the show.

Brookbanks said that after 10 years, it felt like a “serendipitous time” to wind up.

Snort/Supplied Donna Brookbanks founded Snort 10 years ago.

“The Snort cast have learnt so much and grown immensely... and plenty have gone on to find their own successes or opportunities here or overseas,” she said.

“It also feels like the right time to make space for a new generation of improvisers to take over the scene and make their mark.”

One who has gained huge success is Rose Matafeo, who now lives in UK, where she creates and stars in her popular show Starstruck​.

Matafeo recalled the day she was asked to take part in a theatre sports workshop, after finishing up Jono and Ben at 10, where she was working at the time.

“I’m so lazy, so I am truly shocked that I even went,” Matafeo laughed.

“It was very serendipitous that I decided to randomly tag along with them.”

Supplied The cast have featured a range of talented Kiwis over the years.

After a couple of workshops, the group put on its first show.

According to Matafeo, the group was “emboldened” by an “unearned confidence” they’d gained through their solo performances as comedians.

“The first shows were probably shit, and to this day some of them are terrible but some of them are great as well, and that’s the thing about improv, it all depends on the night,” Matafeo said.

“It was a great opportunity to work and collaborate with other people in a live context, not just writing for television or stand up, which is such a lonely thing.”

Despite not loving the art of improv, Matafeo was spurred on by having an excuse to see her friends every Friday night, and have fun on stage with them.

“I am actually terrified of improv, I’m an anxious wreck, I barely enjoy it,” she said.

“It’s the people involved – who on earth would pass up being on stage with that cast? I do it for the friendship, not for the art.”

Supplied Snort alum Rose Matafeo credits Snort with a lot of the friendships she has made in the industry.

Snort’s success has taken the group all over the globe, selling out shows at the Melbourne Comedy Festival and Edinburgh Fringe Festival, as well as a series on TVNZ, for Kiwis to enjoy during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“We’ve had some really amazing Edinburgh runs, selling out in Edinburgh as a co-hort of New Zealand comedians is something to be celebrated.”

Matafeo was “so proud” of her cast, especially when she sees international audiences “see what I see” when it comes to any of the group performing internationally.

Matafeo co-directs and writes Starstruck with Alice Snedden​, another alum of Snort, and has just finished up season three with Nic Sampson​, another cast member. Without Snort, Matafeo would “have never met [Snedden] otherwise.”

Supplied Snort's weekly shows are coming to an end after 10 long, funny years.

Matafeo also noted a “not so great memory”, when the cast spontaneously decided to get matching Snort tattoos after a brunch meeting.

“Everyone got a S in different fonts. No one really likes them, everyone is a bit annoyed we got them.”

Two special Snort with Friends late-night shows will take place at Q Theatre on May 19 and 20, as part of the New Zealand International Comedy Festival. Tickets at qtheatre.co.nz/shows/snort-friends