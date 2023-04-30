Witi's Wāhine, a lasting legacy of Aotearoa's literary giants

The stage production was one of the last works written by the late Nancy Brunning, renowned actor and writer, who died in 2019.

The late Nancy Brunning’s tribute to the wāhine that inhabit the works of one of Aotearoa’s literary giants comes to Tāmaki Makaurau in a bold, and important new production.

Witi’s Wāhine leads audiences on a journey through the worlds of four women from some of Witi Ihimaera’s most powerful and groundbreaking stories – including The Whale Rider​, The Parihaka Woman​, The Matriarch​, Pounamu Pounamu​ and Woman Far Walking​.

This year marks 50 years of writing for Ihimaera, one of Aotearoa’s most treasured writers. His first novel Tangi​ will be republished as a 50th anniversary edition on June 6.

The stage production, Witi’s Wāhine, was one of the last works written by Brunning, renowned actor and writer, who died in 2019.

Boosted/Supplied Witi’s Wāhine was one of the last works by the late Nancy Brunning, pictured.

Central to Ihimaera’s writing have been the wāhine Māori who raised and nurtured him.

“When Nancy first asked me if she could transfer some of the women I had written about onto the stage, I asked her, ‘Why?,’” Ihimaera said.

“I had been brought up by many grandmothers and never realised how they proliferated in my fiction, plays and lord knows where else.

“Nancy answered, ‘Because some of us never had women like yours.’”

The show lifts from the page, bringing to the stage a series of vignettes which champion the strong women; the backbone of their communities and families.

This new version of Witi’s Wāhine is a collaboration between Auckland Theatre Company and Hāpai Productions​, led by producer, director and actor Tanea Heke​ (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Rangi, Te Uri Taniwha, Ngāti Hineira).

Hāpai was established by Heke and Brunning to uplift Māori stories and opportunities on stage and behind the scenes.

Andi Crown/Supplied Witiâs Wahine runs from May 2 to May 20 at the ASB Waterfront Theatre.

Heke said the show was an opportunity for all, not just Māori, to see mana wāhine in action, as well as connect with communities.

“This is a great way to meet all of those aunties, nannies and mums and all the characters that we have in our community,” she said.

“These women are universal. It doesn't matter where you come from, it doesn't matter who you are. You will always have an auntie, you will always have a sister, a mother, a coach.”

Heke said Brunning was a huge supporter of Ihimaera’s work, as it was the first time she had seen Māori in literature.

“It was the first time [Brunning] had recognised Māori being showcased in a story or Māori had even been in stories. All the books she had read up to that point were Pākehā people,” she said.

“So she always had this great affection for Witi and his mahi.

“For her also, it was some things that she sort of noticed that were happening in the stories – that often men were the protagonist. She was really interested in all the women that played roles and those stories.”

Heke was excited to see the finished product.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Female characters have been central to Witi Ihimaera’s works.

“I’m so excited because I've been to see the rehearsals. I'll be back again this weekend. I go every weekend – that's when I can just sneak out, you know, put another pōtae [head covering] on.”

The original was developed as a “very intimate piece. Where literally the artists and the actors would be able to stand on stage and talk with you, where they would reach out and touch you.”

The show is performed at Auckland’s ASB Waterfront theatre, which has 675 seats.

“This is quite a different setting. While it still has some intimacy, it's not the same as working in a little theatre. It's quite hard to just sit talking to us in the front row. So this time we've developed it so it has a set.

“It's always very difficult, of course, because all of us, especially someone like [the show’s actor] Roimata [Fox], who was one of the OG actors who was right there back in 2019, it's very hard for us to let things go and let the work develop.

“But what I have loved about [co-directors] Teina and Paki [Moetara] is they've shown such courage to go, ‘it was brilliant as it was. However, this is the same work developed differently to be able to take the larger stage.’”

Heke said Brunning features in the show, as another way to honour her legacy.

Philip Merry/Supplied Heke, pictured, said Brunning was a huge supporter of Ihimaera’s work, as it was the first time she had seen Māori in literature.

“I was moved to tears again, thinking about how [Nancy] would be cross, going ‘what the hell am I doing in this?’” she said.

“But that’s why we do this play, not only to honour Witi and his wāhine, but [Nancy] had shown such courage. I always describe it as, my mate is on leave. I wish I hadn't granted her leave, but she's off permanently.

“There’s a photo of her that usually sits in my office, currently it's on stage watching those little buggers perform. As far as we’re concerned she's in the room with us, telling us off if we’re not working hard enough.”

Witi’s Wāhine runs from May 2 to May 20 at the ASB Waterfront Theatre. Tickets and more information can be found here.