Let's settle this... Who is New Zealand's greatest musical act and why?

Back in Aotearoa for her Solar Power tour, Lorde talks about surviving fame, ageing, and turning a new leaf.

Kiwi classics hit different, especially during New Zealand Music Month in May.

Most Kiwis have sung hits like Don’t Dream It’s Over by Crowded House, or Royals by Lorde at the top of their lungs.

These songs make us proud and sometimes emotional. I mean, who doesn’t have the urge to hug their mates and shed a tear when Loyal by Dave Dobbyn comes on, right?

There are not many, if any, genres that New Zealand musicians haven't excelled in. From Scribe in hip hop, Shapeshifter in drum and bass, and Flight of the Conchords in comedy music.

But who is the GOAT?

A poll on Neighbourly gave readers seven Kiwi icons to choose from: Crowded House, Lorde, Bic Runga, Benee, Dave Dobbyn, OMC, and Six60. Crowded House is currently top of this list, with 49.1% of voters, so far, deciding they are New Zealand's greatest act. Dave Dobbyn is second, with 24%, and Six60 is third, with 15.6%.

Not everyone's GOAT was featured in this poll though, as the comments thread revealed. Readers felt artists including Split Enz, Shihad, Ray Columbus & the Invaders, John Rowles, and The Mutton Birds deserved the title.

Debate was so fierce that Stuff has decided to open the topic up to its readers for more discussion.

We want you to tell us who you think is New Zealand's greatest ever musical act and why. Leave your thoughts in the comments below, or vote in the poll on Neighbourly.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Crowded House is currently top of a Neighbourly poll asking who New Zealand's greatest musical act is. Do you agree?

By the numbers

New Zealand's most streamed artists on Spotify in 2022 were:

Six60 L.A.B. Stan Walker Katchafire Sons Of Zion

The most streamed local songs of 2022 were:

In the Air, by L.A.B. Mr Reggae, by L.A.B. Controller, by L.A.B. Under the Sun, by L.A.B. Cool It Down, by Coterie

The Spinoff reported New Zealand's most popular artists, by monthly worldwide Spotify streams (as of 19 Feb 2018) were:

Lorde – 12.2 million Crowded House – 2.3 million Savage – 1.7 million Unknown Mortal Orchestra – 1.6 million The Naked and Famous – 1.6 million Broods – 1.5 million Baynk – 988k million Mitch James – 873k Aldous Harding – 682k Kimbra – 663k Fat Freddy's Drop – 622k Yumi Zouma – 614k Six60 – 569k Leisure – 561k OMC – 553k Katchafire – 409k Bic Runga – 377k Connan Mockasin – 334k Marlon Williams – 285k Nadia Reid – 275k

The New Zealand singles that have spent the longest time at number one on the local chart are: