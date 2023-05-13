Mother's Day: What to do in Auckland if you've got nothing sorted for Sunday

Midwife Jessica Jordan has always wanted to be a mum, even if it meant going down the IVF route rather than waiting for the right partner to come along. (First published in May.)

It’s that time of year again – the day to celebrate mothers, grandmothers, godmothers, aunts or whoever you consider a motherly figure.

There’s a variety of activities and experiences to spend Sunday on in Auckland, from markets to making your own perfume.

Here’s what’s that’s going on in Auckland for mothers this weekend.

Ponsonby Mother’s Day Market

Is your mum a little hard to buy for? Let her pick her own Mother’s Day present while checking out Ponsonby’s Mother’s Day Market on Saturday May 13.

There’s something for everyone, from home decor and lush plants to recycled timber serving boards and charcuterie boards.

Supplied Let mum pick her own gift at the Mother’s Day market.

For a special piece of artwork by an artist who celebrates women, visit Robbi Carvalho’s stall, or for a colourful range of prints, pop in to Drawing the Way.

If you’re after a treat, you can also pick up a box of donuts.

Arts and crafts

Continuing with the crafty theme, Half-Pint Pottery are holding a vase-making workshop for arts and crafts fans.

In the three-hour workshop, attendees will create their own masterpieces, enjoy an afternoon tea and tour of the gallery.

The workshop runs from 1-4pm on May 14, at the Papakura gallery. Find out more here.

Supplied Flex your artist skills while sipping bubbles.

If pottery isn’t your thing, Milford Shopping Centre is holding a candle-making workshop, with hour-long sessions running from 9am to 7pm on Sunday.

Dr Rudi’s Paint, Sip and Snack with Mumm

Flex your artistic skills while sipping on some bubbles and admiring the viaduct with Dr Rudi’s Paint, Sip and Snack with Mumm.

Sort your present (the painting she will obviously hang on her wall), and lunch, with a charcuterie board to nibble on as your attempt to channel your inner Leonardo Da Vinci.

Sitting times are at 11am and 2:30pm, with each session costing $79 per person. Book your tickets here.

If you’d rather focus on eating and drinking, hop across the way to Saint Alice’s Brunch and Bubbles.

The brunch package includes two glasses of bubles, a choice of four brunch dishes and a floral bouquet.

Supplied Ditch the paints and just focus on the bubbles at Saint Alice.

A Mother’s Day fragrance

Take a trip to Waiheke Island this weekend to create your own fragrance at Batch Winery.

Fragrance fans can blend fragrant botanical essential oils to create a unique scent to take home with you, while admiring the spectacular views and munching on the winery’s delicious menu.

For bookings, head to Eventfinda.

A different kind of gift

This Mother’s Day, ChildFund New Zealand have partnered with The Papermill, a trust that brings together artists with intellectual disabilities in Aotearoa, to offer a different kind of gift for Mother’s Day.

Supplied Give a card, and some flowers, with this card sewn with wild flower seeds.

Kiwis will have the opportunity to gift a Mother’s Day card sewn with wildflower seeds, made by artists from The Papermill, where people with intellectual disabilities make handmade crafts from natural fibres and recycled paper.

The card can be planted and once watered will grow into wildflowers.

The handmade cards are available at here, with profits going towards helping mothers provide for their children across the world, and supporting people living with disabilities in Whangārei.