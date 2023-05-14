Does Tom Sainsbury deserve a Matamata statue? Simon Bridges thinks so

Simon Bridges and Tom Sainsbury chatted about the merits of Tom getting a statue in Matamata.

After a string of hit shows filmed in Auckland and Wellington, TV favourite Tom Sainsbury’s next project may be closer to home.

During a (possibly) tongue-in-cheek exchange on Stuff’s Generally Famous podcast, Sainsbury – who was raised on his parents’ Matamata dairy farm – vows to build a statue of himself in the Waikato town.

The actor, comedian, director, writer and Snapchat Dude is the first guest on the new season of the Simon Bridges-hosted show.

And it kicks off with a discussion about Sainsbury’s childhood and whether he’s Matamata’s most famous son.

Despite having a brother who’s a councillor in the town, Sainsbury acknowledges Bridges’ suggestion that he’s the one who should have a street named after him – or better yet a statue.

Bridges explains: “You know, because Te Kuiti has got Pinetree Meads, and if you go around [New Zealand] there are probably other ones. What's Matamata got? It's got the hobbits.”

Adds Sainsbury: “It had a Gollum. I think he got vandalised and he's gone missing … and so all that's left is his little home. That does look quite phallic and that's kind of the gag about driving through Matamata.”

Bridges even offers to chip in to get the statue fund underway: “I'm worth like 500 bucks … for the Tom Sainsbury Matamata Statue Trust.”

Sainsbury isn’t the only high-profile name from Matamata. A roll call of politicians (mostly to the right of the spectrum, as Bridges notes) also includes Judith Collins – who, along with Bridges and Paula Bennett has been one of Sainsbury’s favourite subjects to caricature in social videos.

“I'd been imitating her for a while and then my auntie was like, ‘I went to school with her,’” says Sainsbury, whose stand-up show Gone Bananas, is part of the New Zealand International Comedy Festival.

“I was like, give me all the goss you've got on Judith and all she said was she was a very good student and she was really focused. She was diligent and she had an eye on the prize from the get-go.”

To listen to the full interview, in which Sainsbury also discusses how he chooses which politicians to caricature, being “crepuscular” and the importance of Aotearoa to his comedy, use the player above or click here. His Comedy Festival show, Gone Bananas, is at Auckland’s Q Theatre from Tuesday.