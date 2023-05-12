Comically awkward (or awkwardly comic) shows at the Comedy Festival

Nicholas Holm reviews two shows from the International Comedy Festival in Wellington – Abby Howells – La SoupCo, at BATS Theatre and Orin Ruaine-Prattley’s I’m Busy, at the Cavern Club.

While Kiwi comedians don’t have a monopoly on awkward humour, they certainly have an affinity for it. Yet, while many of our contemporary comedians share a common love of awkwardness, this doesn’t necessarily lead to sameness though.

As two of the first shows in the Wellington leg of the New Zealand International Comedy Festival shows, everyone can be comically awkward (or awkwardly comic) in their own way.

Abby Howells, for example, is endearingly and captivatingly awkward. Her latest, “La SoupCo” is less like a comedy show, and more like getting stuck talking to someone at a party: a topic to which returns throughout her show.

However, rather than falling back on her favourite conversation topics and listing her five favourite military strategies (she only ever mentions her number one: the Battle of Dien Bien Phu, of course), Howells regales the audience about her love life, her autism diagnosis, the choice details of her intensely awkward youth, and the script of a film (the titular La SoupCo) she wrote when she was eleven years old.

The impression throughout is less of a performance, and more of witnessing a funny person on a stage who just keeps on talking: slipping into accents, offering asides, doubling back on themselves, sometimes barely pausing for breath.

Almost everything Howells says feels like it is both a joke and something she absolutely means, as she vows vengeance on everyone who has ever wronged her and extolls her love of trains.

The result feels both joyful and authentic, as Howells riffs on the La SoupCo script as a means to reflect on her youthful ambition, ruminate on the nature of romantic love, and ultimately motivate a solo musical duet that is as hilarious as it is transfixing.

In contrast, Orin Ruaine-Prattley’s proclamation of awkwardness takes the shape of a more traditional comedy set. Where “La SoupCo” is exhausting, “I’m Busy” is deeply chill: inviting the audience to sit back and listen to a man tell some jokes.

He is more of a classic stand-up on a stage, with a microphone, crafting punchlines: some of which are very well-constructed and sharply-observed takes on his life as a twenty-something from Palmerston North trying to find his way in the big city.

Despite his assurances to the audience that he is deeply awkward, Ruaine-Prattley projects a sense of calmness on the stage, as he offers comic reflections on his own (self-described) “mixed-race” desirability and brief career as an international footballer. This routine is marked by variety–at turns it seeks to be provocatively political, introspectively personal, or intellectually critical–but could potentially benefit from a clearer sense of whether Ruaine- Prattley is seeking to rattle or relax his audience.