Comedy reviews: James Mustapic entertainingly acerbic while Brynley Stent utterly fearless

James Mustapic is at his strongest when he lets loose on both his audience and himself.

Nicholas Holm reviews two show from the NZ International Comedy Festival – James Mustapic’s Into the Multi-Media-Verse and Brynley Stent’s Frigid, both at BATS Theatre, May 16.

James Mustapic is wry, cutting and, sometimes maybe, a bit mean. Or, perhaps more correctly, his comedy is mean. This isn’t intended as a slight: mean can be very fun. Indeed, Mustapic is entertainingly acerbic as he details the flaws and slights of people, pop culture, and psychics. Perhaps his favourite subject for comic criticism are “the straights” and “the gays”–pitted against each other in eternal conflict–and the audience was absolutely there for it.

Into the Multimedia Verse resembles nothing so much as the comic presentation of a series of acerbic observations and ongoing feuds, and is at its strongest when Mustapic lets loose on both his audience and himself.

Sometimes this is surprisingly literal, as throughout the show Mustapic encounters various alter-egos from alternative universes (courtesy of pre-recorded video) who interrupt the show to deliver dire messages of warning. These multimedia interventions are perhaps the highpoint, and certainly the most distinctive aspect of the show, offering a sort of shaky narrative throughline. It’s in these intentionally shabby parodies and remixes of old ads and Internet memes (sometimes starring Mustapic’s incredibly forbearing mum) that the show becomes its most endearing, experimental and straight-up (pun intended) entertaining.

Supplied Unlike many comedians, Brynley Stent doesn’t seem to be concerned with convincing her audience that she’s cool.

In contrast, Brynley Stent is effusive, energetic, and utterly fearless on stage. Unlike many comedians, she doesn’t seem to be concerned with convincing her audience that she’s cool. And as if to prove this point, the show opens with a bit where Stent belts out Andrew Weber show tunes as part of a seduction routine: a mix of showmanship, absurdity and vulnerability that’s a sign of what’s to come.

Frigid is a mildly risqué and surprisingly honest journey through the highlights of Stent’s sex life (or lack thereof) since primary school. It details her early days as a sexual savant, the complex social politics of her first pash, and the recurring role of gay men in her romantic endeavours.

Joy and silliness are in no short supply, but as Stent explains to a horny fish on Tinder halfway through the show, there aren’t really any jokes in her comedy. This is humour that is more than the sum of its punchlines. Indeed, I reckon I could provide a detailed account of the entire show without getting close to explaining or denting its appeal at all, which is all about Stent’s charming and vivacious presence as she whispers childhood secrets or fully commits to a Run DMC-inspired rap to the intermingled horror and delight of her audience.