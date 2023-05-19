Newsable's Fun Fact Friday: Learn about shark farts and Colonel Sanders' dark past

A brand-new episode of Newsable, hosted by Imogen Wells and Emile Donovan, drops each weekday morning.

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ.

If you’re after a way to make your Friday more fun, the Newsable team has got you covered.

Every Friday, co-hosts Imogen Wells and Emile Donovan compete in a Fun Fact Friday competition - and you get to decide who wins each week.

The competing facts this week are:

Emile: The sand tiger shark is the only species of shark known to fart, which it uses as a way to control its buoyancy.

Imo: KFC founder Colonel Sanders’ previous working life was as a lawyer, which ended because he beat up a client with a chair inside a courtroom.

What a decision you have in front of you! If you’d like to learn more about either, give today’s episode of Newsable a listen, otherwise vote below on who you think is this week’s Fun Fact Friday winner!

Newsable is Stuff’s daily news podcast, wrapping up what’s worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning. You can find new episodes and more detail on our stories here or in our newsletter. Make sure to like and follow us wherever you get your podcasts and across Instagram and TikTok.