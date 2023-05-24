Shaun 'The Dark Destroyer' Wallace reveals 'secret' and gruelling routine before going on The Chase

The Chase star Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace has revealed his secret routine before he goes on set and chases down contestants on the UK quiz show.

Wallace is Simon Bridges’ latest guest on Stuff’s Generally Famous podcast, with the pair discussing his upbringing in London as the child of Jamaican immigrants, juggling his career in law with being a TV star and becoming the first Black person to win Mastermind.

At the end of the 45-minute conversation, Bridges asks Wallace one of the regular questions from the General Knowledge segment of the show: What's the strangest tradition in your family?

Wallace says he doesn’t have any strange traditions in his family, but goes on to reveal some habits from his professional life.

“Ever since I started doing TV quizzing, I would always train beforehand - and I'm going to let you into a secret,” he says.

“Just before I do The Chase, in my dressing room, I always do 100 stomach crunches, 40 press-ups, every time, ever since I've been doing The Chase.

”Then somebody comes in and gives me a [quiz question] warm-up for about 20 minutes to test me, to get me in the mood.”

ITV Youtube Shaun Wallace struggles to keep a straight face during a light-hearted moment on The Chase.

Says Bridges: “You go on ripped, pumped and mentally ready.”

“Ready to go,” replies Wallace.

Wallace will celebrate his 63rd birthday next week in New Zealand, where he’s hosting a series of quizzes to raise money for local charities, including victims of Cyclone Gabrielle. His five-centre tour, organised by quiz organisation Believe It Or Not, kicks off at Eden Park, Auckland on May 31.

Supplied The Chasers - Jenny Ryan, Mark Labbett, Anne Hergerty, Shaun Wallace, Paul Sinha

Wallace says his daily training regime keeps him physically and mentally sharp for quizzing.

“I think I look good for 63.”

To listen to the full interview, in which Bridges takes on Wallace in a general knowledge quiz, use the player above or click here.