Waack, bounce and roll: Swagless Stuff reporter attempts street dancing

As Stuff’s Auckland reporter that covers entertainment and events, I often have to put my body on the line for the good of journalism.

On Wednesday, I had the honour of learning three different styles of street dancing from the best of the best – and unfortunately, not even they could make me look good.

The masterclass, which saw 20 media darlings flock to En Beat Dance Academy in Wairau Valley, was hosted just before the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final being held on Friday.

For the first time ever, the international street dancing event is being held in Auckland, and hosted by Lance Savali, an award-winning dancer, musician and TV personality.

READ MORE:

* A dance journey celebrating spirituality and feminism

* Oryan Hip Hop dance crew, will be shooting for the stars in capital city

* Hamilton teen dances to the top of hip-hop



16 dancers from across Aotearoa will battle their way through four rounds until two dancers remain.

The audience acts as the judges, voting on their winner, who will then be flown to Germany to represent New Zealand on the international stage.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Krump, waack and roll: Auckland reporter Emma Clark-Dow attempts street dance.

With the burden of judging weighing on the minds of those in class, it was only fair we tried out some of the moves that would be on display.

Holding our hands was Rina Chae, the mother of New Zealand’s Imperial House of Waacking, Ken Vaega, krumping world champion, and Zee Zufable, the co-director of En Beat Dance Academy.

We begin with some basic hip hop moves, the bounce and roll, which I am already familiar with due to it being the only dance move one can do on a packed club dance floor at the age of 21.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Emma Clark-Dow attended a masterclass hosted by Red Bull, ahead of the Red Bull Dance Your Style competition.

I’m just getting hold of the gentle bouncing, when Zufable adds his arms to the mix, it throws me. I realise then I may have bitten off more than I can chew.

But I can’t admit defeat, because we’re hip hopping along into the krumping lesson, led by Vaega, who has just told me I was doing a great job. His words didn’t match my moves – he lied.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Stuff reporter Emma Clark-Dow being told she was doing a good job – a lie.

Krumping is an African-American style of street dance, characterised by rapid, exaggerated movements.

We were encouraged to “release our swag” and “play around” with the different moves Vaega was taking us through, which sent waves of horror through my body - I am swagless.

Finally, the last challenge of the day arrived, in the form of waacking.

Waacking originated in the gay community in the 1970s, and was a way to say I am here, I am proud, and “waack” away those who don’t support.

Waacking could be described as a bit of a spicy shove, flourishing and flailing your arms as if to slap the person in front of you, while (attempting) to look good doing it.

Waacking is the fastest I have ever moved, and my head only caught up with my arms when most of the class had finished the whole routine.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Thumbs up for Emma Clark-Dow, who mastered one dance move.

My main flaws appeared to be lack of confidence and lack of co-ordination, qualities I’ve heard are quite important for a dancer.

Due to my fundamental lack of swag, I won’t be entering Red Bull Dance Your Style in the future, but judging the talent with my small amount of knowledge is something I can get around.