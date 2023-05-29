ITV denies plans to axe This Morning over Phillip Schofield controversy

There are no plans to take the British TV programme, This Morning, off air after reports it could be cut due to the Phillip Schofield controversy, the broadcaster says.

ITV denied reports in the UK’s Sunday newspapers about This Morning’s future.

“As we said on the record [on Saturday], This Morning is not under review and there are no plans for the show to be axed,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “This Morning will return as normal [on Monday].”

Schofield, 61, admitted last week to lying to ITV, his agent and his family about the “unwise” on-off affair with a man reportedly 30 years his junior, who was a teenager when they first met. He had stood down from This Morning the previous week.

On Saturday, ITV revealed it had first investigated the rumours in 2020, around the time Schofield – then married for 27 years with two children – came out as gay.

His co-presenter, Holly Willoughby, has said Schofield denied to her that he had a relationship with a younger ITV colleague – adding his admission now was “very hurtful”.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Willoughby, 42, said: “It's taken time to process yesterday's news. When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It's been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie."

The Sun on Sunday reported that some hosts had threatened to resign due the controversy.

The newspaper reported a source saying: “The future of This Morning is hanging by a thread and the presenting talent are unsure of their next move.”

The show has carried on with presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, while Willoughby is on a two-week holiday.

A spokesperson for ITV said on Saturday the broadcaster was “not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour” when it looked into the matter in 2020.

“ITV can confirm that when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020 ITV investigated,” the statement said.

“Both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours as did Phillip’s then agency, YMU.

“In addition, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on This Morning and were not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour.

“Phillip’s statement [on Friday] reveals that he lied to people at ITV, from senior management to fellow presenters, to YMU, to the media and to others over this relationship.”

Schofield revealed the affair began while he was still with his wife, Stephanie, in a statement published by the Daily Mail, adding he was “very, very sorry” for having been unfaithful to her.

He announced he was stepping down from presenting the ITV show with “immediate effect” last weekend.

In his statement, Schofield apologised for lying to This Morning about the relationship. “The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them, and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning,” he said.

“I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.” He added: “Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over.”

The statement continued: “I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family. I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife.”