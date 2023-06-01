Newsable: what kind of handsome are you?

What category of animal are you in, in the latest dating trend?

Chocolate is delicious. Spaghetti bolognese is delicious. A well-seasoned French omelette is delicious.

But they’re not all the same genre of delicious, are they? There are different types of deliciousness. It’s not a monolith.

So too with handsomeness: I think we can all agree prime Jeff Goldblum was an absolute smoke show. Fight Club-era Brad Pitt, ay caramba. But to gaze upon their photographs side to side you wouldn’t immediately identify much in common between the two.

So there are types of handsomeness, we’ve established this. How, then, to categorise them?

Well, happily, we can now turn to the animal kingdom: an emerging trend on social media is to categorise men’s attractiveness according to which type of animal their handsomeness most resembles.

There are four broad brackets.

First, bear handsome - round-faced, broad-shouldered, soft features. Think Henry Cavill or Idris Elba.

Then there’s eagle handsome: smaller eyes, long nose, strong jawline. Ryan Gosling’s a good shout here, as is Dev Patel.

Dog handsome fellas have the glint in their big, round eyes and a wide cheeky-chappy grin - think Heath Ledger or Jake Gyllenhaal.

And last, but certainly not least (despite the name) we have reptilian handsome: finer features, sharp and penetrating eyes - someone like Timothee Chalamet springs to mind.

Getty/Toshifumi Kitamura/AFP Henry Cavill, a prime example of bear handsomeness

As with any reductive absolutist measure, questions abound: what if someone combines the characteristics of two or more of these animals, are they some kind of monstrous hybrid from Greek mythology? To which the answer is, of course, yes.

Is this objectifying men? Not really for me to say, is it? What I can say is, having been diagnosed as reptilian handsome by my extremely bearish executive producer Jono, I’m OK with it.

Is there a female equivalent? Well, yes, apparently.

We have fox pretty, which includes lighter hair, dark or light eyes, a longer face and sharp features.

Then there's cat pretty: darker hair, light eyes, rounder face and sharp features.

Next, deer pretty, which is darker hair, dark eyes, longer face and soft features.

And finally, bunny pretty, who have lighter hair, dark or light eyes, round face and soft facial features.

Then, of course, there’s the wider question: is this all just a shallow online trend commodifying people and fitting our billions of cascading, multifaceted appearances and variations into four arbitrary boxes?

Also yes. But hey - you can take it or leave it. As with any online trend, it’ll probably be digital fish-and-chip wrapping by next week.

