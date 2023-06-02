Newsable: what surcharges are fair on King's Birthday Weekend?

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ.

Kia ora whānau, happy Friday, happy birthday Wentworth Miller, happy return to the pod for Imogen, and happy upcoming long weekend for us all!

First up on the show today we’re chatting North Korea, which launched a spy satellite earlier this week. Things didn’t go quite according to plan, but the wider picture is intriguing, to say the least.

Then - speaking of King’s Birthday weekend - it’s the first one in a few decades, and all these public holidays can get a bit confusing as to what’s open, what’s not, and what surcharges are in place, so Imo’s here to break it all down for us.

After that, we head to the US state of Connecticut for an amazing story: dozens of women are getting official pardons for having been convicted of - and in some cases executed for - witchery!

And rounding out the week, as always, we’ve got fun fact Friday.

Have a good one, behave yourselves, we’re off on Monday but we’ll be back with some sweet sweet aural pleasure on Tuesday morning.

