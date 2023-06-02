Kim Kardashian's back in the dating game after split from Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian teases at a new relationship in an upcoming episode of The Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian appears to be back dating despite saying she would be taking a long break after her split from Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

She teased at a possible romance with someone new in a teaser for the upcoming episode of The Kardashians.

As she's heard telling Scott Disick in the June 1 sneak peek, "My friends wanted me to meet someone."

Getty Images Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attended the Met Gala with KK making a splash in a Marilyn Monroe dress. By August they were no longer an item.

Though it’s not clear who that might be.

"Let's call this guy 'Fred,'" Scott tells Kim. "Does he meet the standards?"

Kim responds that this person "so meets the standards”.

When Kim is seen texting during a confessional, a producer also asks her: "Is that Fred?" To which Kim simply confirms, "Yup."

During The Kardashians season three premiere, Kim opened up about her breakup from the Saturday Night Live alum after nine months of dating, noting, "I'm single and I'm not ready to mingle and that's OK."

"We just had talks and talks, we had been talking about it," Kim explained of their split. "So, it was both of us just communicating really well about it. It's obviously sad."

Later on in the episode, the 42-year-old also shared her honest outlook on love.

"I go back and forth in my feelings sometimes like, 'Uh, who's ever gonna wanna date me? I have four kids, I'm in my 40s, you know? Like, oh my god, who's gonna wanna deal with the drams?'" Kim said. "But my person will be like, 'F--k all of that, it's gonna be hard but we're together and we're gonna do this.' So I'm just waiting for that person."