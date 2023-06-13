Jennifer Coolidge reveals she lived with American Pie's 'Finch' and shares why she never had kids

When Jennifer Coolidge played her breakout role of ‘Stifler’s Mom” in teen movie sensation "American Pie" –she famously hooked up with Finch (Eddie Kaye Thomas), but she's now revealed that she and Thomas also an unusual friendship off-camera.

In a wide-ranging interview for British GQ, the 61-year-old actress shared she and Thomas, 42, lived together in Los Angeles back in the early 2000s -- but just as friends, of course.

"I wasn't the love of his life," Coolidge said. "He had girlfriends. My bedroom was across the hallway from his."

"The White Lotus" star went on to confirm that she's single.

"I'm single," she said. "My way of talking myself into a different job is like, well, it could be romance, or it could be, you know, a whole different group of friends. Cool things could come out of it."

Coolidge also told the magazine why she's never had children.

"I'm very, very immature, I think that has kept me from having children because I'm sort of a child," she said. "Maybe if I had kids, I would've had to have grown up."

Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS Jennifer Coolidge backstage at the 80th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.

Supplied Jennifer Coolidge in American Pie.

She said her friends have encouraged her to adopt, however, she believes she'd be better suited as a stepmother -- before reflecting on her past relationships.

"I've never had, like, a laid-back boyfriend that was just full of joy, you know?" she said. "Like, someone who laughs at all your shortcomings. That's never who I choose for myself."