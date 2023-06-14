Newsable: Fancy paying $500 for a Queen Elizabeth Barbie?

A dream house in the dream cul-de-sac in the dream town of our dreams: it's Greta Gerwig's Barbie Land.

Morning team, happy Wednesday! Che Guevara would’ve been 95 today, there’s your fun fact, do with it what you will.

First up on the show today we’re talking Ozempic. This is a drug, initially conceived as a medication for diabetes, but it’s also proven very effective for people looking to lose weight - so effective, in fact, that it’s infiltrated the ranks of Hollywood celebrities. So, is it safe to use across-purposes? We’re joined by endocrinologist Dr Rosemary Hall to discuss.

Then it’s electoral law reform: recently a review of electoral processes in New Zealand returned a range of suggestions, among them extending the parliamentary term from three years to four. This would bring us in line with many other democracies around the world - but it’s also been voted down by the public twice before. Is it likely to happen? Massey University’s Grant Duncan chips in with his two cents.

And finally, the Barbie movie drops in about five weeks’ time - and it looks like the more entrepreneurial amongst us have spotted a gap in the second-hand market.

That’s your lot for today - have a goodie and we’ll catch you tomorrow,

Emile

