Newsable today: Did Beyonce break Sweden's economy?

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ.

Morning team, happy Friday! It’s June 16, which would’ve been Tupac Shakur’s 52nd birthday. A fun fact for you: the man trained as a ballet dancer! Here’s a great song to get en pointe to ahead of the weekend.

First up today - the Super Rugby playoffs start this weekend. It’s been a funny old season – plenty of controversies around discipline, crowd sizes, higher-profile players being held back so they don’t get burned out – so who better to check in with on the health of the competition and the game in NZ than World Cup-winning coach Steve Hansen?

After that, Imogen explains what Beyoncé, inflation and football (soccer-football) have in common.

We also check in with a world champion stone-skipper who can skip a stone more than 40 metres across a lake.

And, as per, there’s another round of the brutally competitive Fun Fact Friday.

Have a good weekend – if you want some aural pleasure in your downtime, we’ve got a really interesting interview with Greens’ co-leader Marama Davidson and ACT’s leader David Seymour dropping on Saturday morning.

Be good, and catch you Monday,

Emile

Newsable is Stuff’s daily news podcast, wrapping up what’s worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning. You can find new episodes and more detail on our stories here or in our newsletter. Make sure to like and follow us wherever you get your podcasts and across Instagram and TikTok.