'Overwhelming' demand from artists for new vinyl record press

The staff at Stebbing Recording Studios work on setting up the new vinyl press.

A record pressing machine described as the “best in the business” is about to start manufacturing vinyl records for some of the biggest names in New Zealand music.

Auckland’s Stebbing Recording Studios is installing a Swedish-made Pheenix Alpha AD12 – a fully automatic vinyl record press – which will begin operation this month, about four months later than planned due to the Auckland floods.

Artists such as The Feelers, Devilskin and Solo Mio's Moses Mackay will be some of the first to have vinyl manufactured when the press is up and running.

“I'm having to dampen down the enthusiasm because everybody wants it yesterday,” said Stebbing sales manager Murray Cullen.

He said interest in the press had been “overwhelming” which was almost ready to go at the studio which was founded in 1946.

After running out of old presses to refurbish, Pheenix Alpha decided to manufacture an updated version of the classic Toolex Alpha AD12 – regarded as the best in the 1970s – complete with modern electronic features.

"There are other presses out there, but the AD12 has the reputation of being sort of the industry standard," Cullen said.

Because of the backlog of orders, he said it would be all hands on deck once the press was running. "It'll be the quickest vinyl turnaround anywhere in the world."

The vinyl pressing cycle is notoriously environmentally unfriendly, requiring the rapid heating and cooling of water, which Cullen said they were trying to minimise through water collection and recycling.

“It's just the basic process in itself that is not that green, unfortunately. The same energy we use to make 100 vinyl records could be made to make 1000 CDs.”

Once the records are pressed, they will be sent to Nashville, Tennessee, for lacquer cutting and mastering by the vastly experienced Eric Cobb at Independent Mastering, who has mastered records for Meat Loaf and Neil Young.

Cullen said the Stebbing team was ready to capitalise on vinyl’s popularity.

“We have the ability to add further presses to the line, because all the infrastructure for further machines has been put in at the beginning.”

The needle has dropped for many mainstream acts cashing in on the vinyl resurgence.

“Having a couple of vinyl manufacturers, I think, is only positive for New Zealand and there certainly appears to be no lack of work for them,” said James Southgate, manager of The Feelers and Devilskin.

A repress of Devilskin's 2016 album Be Like The River was waiting for the new press, with the firm also manufacturing the packaging and facilitating the artwork.

A new greatest hits album by The Feelers, for which the band have rerecorded classic hits like Pressure Man and Larger Than Life, is also in the pipeline.

“The quality of the songs has come alive in a completely different format and it's a glorious listen. I can't wait to hear it on vinyl,” Southgate said.

In the United States, vinyl record sales have grown for the 16th consecutive year and make up 71 per cent of physical format sales – outselling CDs for the first time in 35 years.

But while he admires the format, one independent label owner is more cautious.

“The feeling it gives a local producer to have a physical product is immensely satisfying and vinyl is the ultimate expression of that,” said Paul Berrington, the founder of Wellington independent electronic music record label Strange Behaviour.

Berrington, whose label has released albums by New Zealand artists digitally and via cassette, thinks shipping is the biggest stumbling block for independents wanting to crack the world market.

“I do feel like distribution is our biggest stepping stone. It will be difficult in terms of freight.”