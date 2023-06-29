Kinky Boots a joyful experience of spectacular singing and oh those fabulous boots

Stewart Adam McKensy as Lola and Nic Kyle as Charlie pose for the final number in Kinky Boots at the St James.

Kinky Boots, G & T Productions, St James Theatre, July 28. Directed by David Adkins, choreographed by James Luck and musically directed by Zac Johns. Reviewed by Kiah Radcliffe

I was a Kinky Boots the Musical virgin. I’d never heard of or seen the funky musical about two unlikely friends and the world of drag before Wednesday night.

So I did my research and put on my highest boots in preparation, a pair of black, 4-inch, fake crocodile leather boots from an online purchase made during lockdown.

The colourful show, directed by David Adkins, follows flamboyant Lola, played by Canadian Stewart Adam McKensy (who, spoiler, really does steal the show), and struggling factory owner Charlie Price, (Nic Kyle) as they drag his sad shoe factory back to life with fabulous thigh-high boots.

Let me tell you the boots are definitely fabulous.

The St James was alive on opening night and the red carpet had been rolled out for the theatre patrons who had dressed up to the nines. There were women in sparkly coats, one particular lady in a short sequin dress, and plenty of boot-clad feet.

Gorgeously dressed drag queens lined the entrance eager for photos with the public and impossibly tall with their own kinky boots.

Simpel/Josh Apperley/Supplied Wellington actors Julie O’Brien as Trish, left, and Celia Macdonald as Pat, in the musical number ‘Sex Is In The Heel’.

The show started with a reminder to the packed theatre from Wellingtonian Patrick Jennings, who played Don, that phone vibrations were still noise and to shut our phones down kicked things off with a laugh.

The story starts when Charlie loses his dad and becomes saddled with his father’s failing shoe factory – accompanied by numbers ‘The Most beautiful Thing In the World’ and ‘Take What You Got’.

It was a slow build up as the cast set the scene and I found myself waiting for the liveliness to begin. I didn’t have to wait long.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Jeremy Hinman of Kinky Boots shares what he is looking for in a drag shoe

The introduction of McKensy’s Lola was as amazing as I had hoped. ‘The Land of Lola’ was a hit and I found myself tapping along as the song progressed.

‘Sex Is In the Heel’ was a firecracker of a number and thoroughly put Charlie in his place. It also opened up the personalities and characters of the ensemble for the audience, including discovering that Richie Rewa’s character George likes a playful whip.

The singing throughout by the ensemble was phenomenal.

Simpel/Josh Apperley/Supplied Celia Macdonald joins Stewart Adam McKensy’s Lola.

But what stood out the most was the feeling of comfort you got from Lola as a character.

Despite workplace prejudices, the complicated father-son relationship as revealed in ‘Not My Father’s Son’ and navigating her place in Charlie’s grand revival plan for his shoe factory, she was sure of herself.

It was a sentiment that repeated itself in Lola and Don’s epic boxing match featuring ‘In this Corner’, which was one of the best choreographed scenes of the night, and a scene that enforced step three of Lola’s 6-step programme: “Accept yourself, and you’ll accept others”.

Simpel/Josh Apperley/Supplied Special mention goes to Lola’s Angels, a group of extraordinary singers and dancers who never missed a beat.

Side note, Jennings did a brilliant portrayal of Don’s character.

Special mentions go to Kyle for his performance of ‘Soul of a Man’ and Nomi Cohen who played Charlie’s love interest Lauren. Her amazing facial features made ‘The History of Wrong Guys’, a masterpiece to watch.

Lola’s Angels were also spectacular. Never in my life have I seen such co-ordinated drag queens! They made singing and dancing in over 4-inch heels look easy.

A well-deserved standing ovation greeted the cast as they bowed, and I enjoyed a little dance with my friend as the music played out. This musical reaffirms why we ultimately go to the theatre ... to experience engaging and compelling stories and to leave the theatre uplifted.