My nightmare interview with Randy Feltface

Randy Feltface speaks to Stuff's André Chumko ahead of his tour Feltopia coming to New Zealand.

It’s 11am and I’m inside a podcast studio with headphones on, staring at a reflection of myself as a producer sits opposite me, outside the frame, in case something goes wrong. I’ve done hundreds of interviews before but particularly loathe this studio, as the last interview I did here didn’t record properly and generally was a disaster.

I’m waiting for Randy Feltface the puppet. Yep, the purple Australian comedian puppet with millions of followers across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Suddenly, puppeteer Heath McIvor pops up on the call, beaming in from a house in Kyneton in Victoria. Goodbye fourth wall. He says the PR person didn’t pass on the right link, and he thought the interview was on a different day. We are already 10 minutes into our 30-minute time slot.

Like magic, Randy appears and we begin recording with a bit of a lag. Randy is in respite at a country retreat after finishing a five-month jaunt of Europe, the United States and the United Kingdom. “The rest lasted for about three days and now obviously I’m talking to you,” he says.

Just when things start going smoothly, Randy’s face stops moving. He’s expressionless. “Are you there?” I ask. All I can see is a pair of giant white eyeballs glaring back at me.

STUFF/The Post Randy Feltface’s frame freezes while speaking to André Chumko.

The virtual meeting host does that thing where it turns the other party into an audiovisual tornado, fast-forwarding through their last 30 seconds of talking and movement in about a quarter of the real time. It’s a purple blur. As the frenzy ends, Randy comes through clearly: “My power just went out.”

After disconnecting and reconnecting, we have about 10 minutes left before Randy’s next interview. He’s hot-spotting off his phone. “We’re nailing it,” he says.

Randy is coming to New Zealand next month for his tour Feltopia that’s travelling the world and has already done 100 shows. He knows the country fairly well, having lived in Auckland for a few months in 2000 while working on a straight-to-VHS film starring Rachel Hunter and Spencer Breslin about a talking koala that gets kidnapped. (It’s real, Google it).

He asks me what else he needs to know about Aotearoa, what would help him?

I offer politics as a topic of conversation, since Randy’s show is all about his quitting comedy (or is he?) to make a bid for government. “What’s the easiest way to manipulate the New Zealand voting public?” he asks me, before I tell him about National Party leader Chris Luxon and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

“That is all I can bring to the party. That I’m not called Chris,” Randy says. “That’ll be my policy – it’ll be, ‘Randy Feltface – I’m not Chris’.”

“What would your other policies be?” I ask.

“There are no other policies. I am running purely on a platform of not being Chris. Everything else you will learn about once you’ve voted for me.”

SUPPLIED Feltface is purportedly quitting comedy to enter politics.

I have to ask it: “Why should people trust a puppet, though?”

“You’re dishing some straight xenophobia at me there.”

I apologise. I just apologised to a purple puppet.

Randy is also a vegan – something we have in common – and he says he likes me and that he’s a big fan of my work after discovering this fact. Why did he choose the vegan lifestyle? The line cuts out.

It’s back. “I said senseless animal slaughter,” he says.

Randy asks me why I went vegan, do I miss cheese. I forget this is his interview, not mine. Randy loves tofu, tempeh, sauerkraut and other fermented foods, and cashew and almond fetas – “put those straight into my facehole” – but isn’t into rubbery cheese, jackfruit or hyperrealistic mock meats.

If that’s the reason that you’re eating meat, is so that you can still see the seeping residue congealing on the crust of your recent kill – if that’s the thing that gets you off, go for gold. But for me, I’m not really into that.”

Randy is worldly and has travelled extensively but hopes Hamilton will be his favourite place. “I’ll report back to you and let you know if I believe it is akin to a skid mark.”

SUPPLIED Feltface brings his tour Feltopia to New Zealand next month.

He freezes again. He’s back. His best life advice? Always carry spare underpants and never go to bed with dirty dishes. And don’t be a dick. The line cuts completely. He’s gone.

The next day I’m back with him, this time by phone to avoid another technological nightmare.

He says his 65-minute narrative show, that will be performed in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Nelson and Hamilton, merges philosophical absurdity with physical comedy. It’s full of storytelling, songs, and twists and turns.

Randy is 42 but has been doing stand-up since 2005. He reckons not having any distinguishing features makes him broadly relatable because people can imprint emotion on to his face.

He admits the political schtick may just be a thinly veiled conceit to cram as many jokes as possible into the hour that is Feltopia, but also won’t rule out filling the vacuum that Jacinda Ardern left behind.

It turns out that people are universally pretty sick of politicians, meaning Randy doesn’t have to be too specific with his material to tap into the zeitgeist. He’s pretty left-leaning, but says capitalism is an inevitable disaster for the future of humanity.

His views on Australian politics specifically? “Who gives a sh...”

Randy isn’t particularly politically motivated by causes like climate change but says those who aren’t concerned about it are either too rich to care or are part of the problem.

I’ve crowdsourced questions from the newsroom that I first ask if I can put to Randy because, like the day before, I’ve lost control of this interview, and he says he reserves the right not to answer them if they’re stupid.

What was it like growing up purple? He was accepted generally, but his complexion was an easy punchline. Maybe he used humour to get past the constant ridicule he faced as a child.

STUFF/The Post The Jane Fonda to my Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Randy hasn’t met the Feebles but recently did a tour of the Sesame Street workshop in New York. “Are they festering in a shipping container in Peter Jackson’s backyard?” he asks. He tells me to pull my media strings so he can get a photo with one of them and the political effigies languishing at Wellington’s Backbencher pub.

Is there a Muppet/puppet divide? Well, Disney owns The Muppets and so using the word in any unofficial capacity would likely get the writer sued, Randy says. Great. Are Muppets just puppets? Yes, Randy says – they’re a specific Jim Henson creation and are a family dynasty of sorts – kind of like the Lannisters or Starks.

Is he concerned about the arts? He’s in the arts and he’s doing OK. He’s carved out his little niche. The arts are integral to survival of the species, and it’s easy to cut arts funding. People expect artists to work for free. Randy suddenly changes his tune on his policies. “My first order of business is to redirect all the money that sports get into the arts. Your readers can do what they will with that information.”

Randy is sober but described Wellington mayor Tory Whanau leaving without paying the bill at the Old Quarter restaurant and allegedly asking a waiter if she knew who she was as “brilliant behaviour on her part”.

He asks me if it’s a slow news day in New Zealand because I’m asking an international touring comedian about a local mayor.

He says the universe didn’t want us to talk the previous day as everything was a “clusterf...”.

Recently he was listening to actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ podcast Wiser Than Me during the episode in which Jane Fonda is a guest. In it, Louis-Dreyfus’ power cuts out but Fonda keeps recording, talking for an extra five minutes without realising her screen partner isn’t there any more.

“We had a Wiser Than Me moment,” Randy says. “I am the Jane Fonda to your Julia Louis-Dreyfus.”