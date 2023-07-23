MPs weren't always people to me, says regretful Paddy Gower

Generally Famous is proudly brought to you by Prospa

David White Flex appeal: Simon Bridges welcomes Paddy Gower to his Stuff podcast, Generally Famous.

Broadcaster Patrick “Paddy” Gower says he didn’t always view politicians as people while covering Parliament – a period when he sometimes lost perspective.

The admissions came during Gower’s appearance on the premiere episode of the new season of Simon Bridges’ Stuff podcast, Generally Famous.

During a wide-ranging conversation, Gower and Bridges swapped takes on past lives in Parliament - the former as a 10-year member of the Gallery (the umbrella term for journalists embedded in the parliamentary precinct) and the latter as Leader of the Opposition.

Gower said he wanted to be like his mentor and predecessor as Newshub political editor, Duncan Garner, taking “scalps”.

“I wasn't there while you were Leader of the Opposition but ... I would be part of the problem for a Leader of the Opposition,” he told Bridges.

He had particular regrets about his reporting on David Shearer, who led the Labour Party from 2011 to 2013.

“I kind of thought that I really needed to take out an Opposition leader, you know, and Shearer was the one that was there.

“Obviously it's part of it if an Opposition leader is weak, is facing huge instability from within their own caucus – that is an absolute true story.”

Ross Giblin David Shearer, left, resigns as leader of the Labour Party in 2013, watched by Annette King and Trevor Mallard.

His view of Shearer was emblematic of his views of politicians generally during that period.

“With Shearer - and that shows you that when you start talking about politics, you never call someone by their first name ...

“It's always like Bridges or [John] Key, Shearer, [Phil] Goff, because you don't actually view them necessarily as a person when you're the journalist, or I didn't anyway - you sort of just view them as this amorphous thing.”

Gower agreed with Bridges’ suggestion that politics has something of a “circadian rhythm”, as parties and leaders go through periods of dominance.

“You were in it as an Opposition leader against an ascendant [Government] and an ascendant leader. There is some sort of rhythm there that that person has to lose.”

Gower described his on-camera style as “Gonzo-personality-plus, bringing in, basically, elements of comedy and television reporting as well, and the theatre of it all”.

David White Simon Bridges and Paddy Gower in the Generally Famous studio.

He admits sometimes forgetting which stories were about working for a greater good, and which were designed to take scalps.

“Where I have had regrets is sometimes I would just lose that perspective in all of this and ... it would become personal.”

