Barbie, Oppenheimer and FIFA Women's World Cup opener set to collide in one day in NZ

Some of football's biggest names mix with the Football Ferns in an official welcome at Auckland's Spark Arena.

In a perfect storm of major events colliding, this week is set to premiere three of the most talked about events globally – Barbie, Oppenheimer and the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

And it’s all happening on Thursday.

If you’re wondering how to survive Barbenheimer Cup, we’ve pulled together everything you need to know about New Zealand’s triple banger on July 20.

What’s the big deal, anyway?

Not only is Thursday the release of the year’s most highly anticipated films, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, but the biggest sporting tournament to ever play out in New Zealand kicks off on the same day.

The two films, dubbed “Barbenheimer”, already has social media awash with opinions and arguments over which film to enjoy first and how to catch them both.

Add New Zealand taking on Norway in the tournament’s 7pm opening game to the mix, and July 20 is set to be a mid-week culmination of the best costumes, films, fan zones and the biggest parties.

Missing just one of them will undoubtedly result in the kind of FOMO it’d be tough to recover from.

Warner Bros Pictures|Universal Pictures/Stuff This Thursday will see the merging of three of the biggest events globally - Barbie, Oppenheimer and the start of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Is it actually possible to see everything in the one day?

Sure, but it will take some maths, a bit of organising and a willingness to spend the entire day event-hopping.

The order of film watching has been the subject of online meme hilarity, but we have our feet firmly in the Oppenheimer-comes-first camp.

Running at 180 minutes, you’ll need to catch the first screening of the day to make it work, which in most areas is around 10am.

Once you’re done shortly after 1pm, you’ll be racing to hit an early afternoon screening of Barbie, which will keep you occupied for 114 minutes.

If all goes according to plan, you’ll be out by mid-afternoon and heading to join the thousands ready to party the night through (and cheer New Zealand through) the FIFA Women’s World Cup kick off.

Stuff After a day of watching the year’s biggest films, there will still be time to catch NZ take on Norway in the opening game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

When do I eat?

Whenever you get a chance, basically. We suggest a hearty breakfast, pack a lunch on the go and set up for the evening by finding somewhere local for food, a drink and an early start to a long night of celebrations.

Importantly, what should I wear?

If there’s anything Barbie and football fans have in common, it’s their desire to celebrate in costume.

While neither the Football Ferns nor Norway have pink as their colours, if that’s your Barbie vibe, you’ll still fit in the madness of FIFA crowds.

You can also throw a black or white jumper in your bag for when it gets cold, and you can look the part of a faithful Football Ferns supporter.

What if I don’t want to go to football as pink-clad Barbie?

You’ve got a couple of options, channel Taika and Rita at the VMAs and set a bit of a costume-change record, or take in the flick as “Soccer Barbie”.

If you’re supporting the Ferns we recommend a black or white sport shirt to complete the look.

Uncredited/AP If you catch Oppenheimer (right) in the morning there should be time for Barbie in the afternoon.

That doesn’t work for Oppenheimer, though?

Throw a trench coat over your outfit for a fitting Oppenheimer look, and you’ll thank me later when it gets cold, too.

What if I’m keen to party after Barbie, but I’m not a football fan?

If you’ve never watched a football match, it may be tough to comprehend just how big the FIFA Women’s World Cup is.

Luckily you don’t need to be a fan to revel in the electric atmosphere and celebratory vibe.

Throw on a wig, grab some face paint and join strangers and friends in a night of cheering, partying and singing.

Still stuck? Check out our guide on faking your way through fandom.

Thursday’s a workday, though ...

It sure is. Hopefully you’ve planned ahead and booked your leave for the day, otherwise we may see an influx in sickdays across Aotearoa offices.

Worried about being caught on camera? You could always take inspiration from one Taylor Swift fan who disguised herself under a blanket and sunnies after pulling a sickie to get to the gig in time.

Friday’s a school day, too ...

Good luck.

I don’t have tickets to the game, but can I still party?

An expected 43,000 fans are set to take over Auckland’s Eden Park on Thursday night (the largest football crowd in New Zealand history), but if you’re not one of them, there are still plenty of places to party the night through and cheer on the Ferns.

After the opening match, Australia take on Ireland from Australia at 10pm, so feel free to keep the vibe going into the night.

Fan Festivals are set up in all host cities and will be set up with matches on the big screen, music, entertainment, local culture, food and games.

Find more details here for Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin.

What about transport?

If you’re in Auckland trains will be running on all lines to Eden Park, there will be special buses from the CBD, North Shore and East Auckland, and bus and train fares are included with your tickets to the game.

For those going to the Fan Festival, AT recommends using your usual route to get into the city. They will also have additional Northern Express buses on standby to help get people to and from the city in the afternoon and evening.

I’m keen to go home after the movies and party at home, where can I watch the game?

Rather invite everyone back to yours for a viewing party than hit the streets? Stuff will be streaming the opening match live, with blog coverage from 5.30, and all games will be also available on Sky Sport throughout the tournament.