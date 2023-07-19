Two UK tabloids looking at claims about Kiwi journalist

Two UK newspapers are looking into allegations that a prominent New Zealand journalist sought to extract sexual images from his colleagues in exchange for money.

Both The Sun and MailOnline are making inquiries into complaints against Dan Wootton, The Guardian reported.

The Metropolitan Police told Stuff it had also received correspondence about the allegations published this week in a British publication The Byline Times, but would not confirm whether it involved Wootton.

They said: “In June 2023, the Metropolitan Police was contacted with regards to allegations of sexual offences committed by a man.

“Officers are assessing information to establish whether any criminal offence has taken place. There is no police investigation at this time.”

Wootton, who was born and raised in Lower Hutt, is a well-known - and controversial - figure in the UK. He hosts a show on the right-leaning TV network GB News, and previously worked as a celebrity reporter for The Sun and News of the World.

Last week, a series of tweets by Wootton’s former partner, Alex Truby, alleged that Wootton had used the alias “Martin Branning” to solicit sexual images from men. He described seeing a hard drive containing emails referencing the alias.

The website Byline Times has published the first part of an investigation into Wootton, which detailed the alleged catfishing scheme and the use of the Martin Branning alias.

Amongst the targets were a senior executive at the Rupert Murdoch-owned News UK and staff at The Sun newspaper, the Byline Times reported. Two targets had made criminal complaints, unaware that Wootton was behind the plot.

Many of the targets were straight men. One of the alleged victims said he’d been contacted by someone named “Maria Joseph”, with whom he shared explicit images. He noticed one of their Facebook friends in common was Dan Wootton, and she used a New Zealand phone number.

The victim accused the profile of being an alias of Wootton, and it was deleted the next day, the Byline Times reported.

The Guardian also said it had spoken to multiple media figures who described being approached by a person named Martin Branning and offered tens of thousands of pounds, usually in return for performing sexual acts on camera.

They said they had not been able to independently establish the link between Branning and Wootton.

Wootton had been visiting family in Wellington this month when the allegations were first made, but has since returned to the UK. He addressed them on his GB News show on Tuesday, claiming it was a “smear campaign by nefarious players with an axe to grind”.

“I, like all fallible human beings, have made errors of judgement in the past,” he said.

“But the criminal allegations being made against me are simply untrue.”

He said he would like to address the allegations further but had received legal advice not to comment further.

Stuff has also attempted to contact Wootton for comment.