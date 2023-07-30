John Farnham's sons on their dad: 'Being compared to God is not an easy thing'

John Farnham: Finding The Voice is now screening in select cinemas nationwide.

When your Dad is one of the most famous Australian singers of all time – with songs that can still bring a crowd to their feet almost 40 years later – growing up to sing in your own band means people will always have a “judgement” about how you should sound.

Robert Farnham is the oldest son of the legendary John Farnham, whose 1986 anthem You’re The Voice can still bring the most introverted out of their shell at a karaoke bar. Robert, in his 40s, sings in his own band Rival Fire, but knows he’ll always be compared to Dad.

“I’d love to sing like him, but unfortunately I sing like me,” he says.

“Being compared to God is not an easy thing.”

He may be “God”, but John Farnham always supported his sons’ career paths, and it’s easy to see how proud his grown children are of his incredible legacy.

His youngest son James, who is in his 30s, adds that – to him – Dad is, “a regular guy as well. He’s just an Aussie dad”.

The two are speaking to Stuff shortly before the release of the documentary John Farnham: Finding The Voice. It’s a film they’ve both seen, “multiple times”.

Written and directed by Poppy Stockell, the documentary follows the early 1960s success, the massive struggles and eventual record-breaking 1986 comeback album Whispering Jack.

And plenty of his friends jump on board to help tell the tale, including Jimmy Barnes, Robbie Williams, Daryl Braithwaite and Celine Dion. Olivia Newton-John was also interviewed shortly before she died.

“People have been starved of John Farnham content for so long it felt like the right time. It just sucks he wasn’t in the best shape when it came out,” says Robert.

John Farnham was hospitalised in March this year with a respiratory infection and in August last year underwent a 12-hour mouth cancer surgery, with part of his jaw reportedly removed at a Melbourne hospital.

Robert smiles when asked for a health update on his dad.

“He’s doing great.

“He’s the fittest he’s been in a long time. He’s eating well and he’s healthy. He’s looking good - in high spirits. There’s [still] a long way to go, but ... really good.”

At the time of the interview, John Farnham had not seen the film yet. He’s not one to “watch himself”, says James, but the family is planning to “force him” to see it.

And while the film covers the highs and lows of the iconic singer’s career, Robert adds it’s also a “love story of John Farnham and Glenn Wheatley”.

Wheatley was a well-known Australian music manager and John Farnham’s best friend, who died after being hospitalised with Covid in 2022. His wife Gaynor also features heavily in the film, sharing her own memories.

Almost 40 years ago, Wheatley had enough faith in his mate John to mortgage his house - bankrolling the comeback album Whispering Jack in 1986.

The gamble paid off. The album topped the Australian and European charts and went on to become Australia’s highest-selling album by any home-grown artist.

Wheatley’s death “broke” Farnham, say his sons.

It also came during a “full on” period for the singer, who also lost his sister and uncle around the same period.

Then, in August 2022, global superstar, advocate and good friend of Farnham, Olivia Newton-John, died aged 73. Plus there was Farnham’s “cancer scare and living through Covid. It was hectic. It was just a crazy time.”

“Dad was really affected when he lost Olivia,” Robert explains.

“They were really close, and ... Dad took that really hard. And Glenn broke him. It was just brutal.”

It was his family, and particularly his wife, Jillian Billman, that got him through, say his sons.

“He wouldn’t be anywhere without Mum,” adds James.

Before Finding The Voice was released, James was nervous largely because he’d never spoken for a documentary or film before, “so I was panicking about that”, and having grown up watching his dad on stage rather than on screen brought a new experience, too.

But when asked what he hopes people will walk away from the film knowing, he simply says that, “success isn’t easy”.

“He’s a guy who struggled and tried really hard to get where he was, and it paid off.”

James was born around the time Whispering Jack was released, and the hit song You’re The Voice became an anthem that would hold strong for decades, so he “didn’t understand so much” about his father’s rise to superstardom until he was older.

A few years older, Robert remembers life at the time being “pretty hectic”.

“We went from living where we lived, and not being able to get Maccas ... It was pretty crazy, and then watching Dad go from weird venues to huge venues. It was crazy. Going through school during that was hectic.”

And there’s one moment that still sticks in his mind of the realisation at how big his dad was.

As a child, he was watching John perform onstage to a packed crowd. When a woman “leapt” onstage, made a beeline for his dad and straddled him, Robert watched the scene from the “bunker” nearby.

John Farnham, with a smile on his face, kept on singing.

“The stage guy put his arm around me, and he goes, ‘that’s your dad mate’.

“That was a moment I was like, this is crazy.”

