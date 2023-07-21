Power plays and intensity in satisfying Footnote double bill

IYKYK, Footnote New Zealand Dance. Choreography: Holly Newsome, Forest Kapo. Hannah Playhouse, July 20. Reviewed by Brigitte Knight.

Footnote New Zealand Dance’s IYKYK (If You Know You Know) is a double bill of new works created by choreographers Holly Newsome and Forest Kapo for the company’s five fulltime dancers and intern Jacob Reynolds.

The satisfyingly full programming delivers a 90-minute production with intermission, allowing both choreographers the space and time to fully explore and realise their concepts and ideas. Presented in the asymmetrical space of the Hannah Playhouse, IYKYK sits comfortably in the severe, atmospheric environment, utilising lighting to minimise the need for set design.

Newsome’s Advance to Go plays with trust, allegiances, and enemies, positing that “Life is simple if you know the rules. After all, it’s just a game”. The five dancers enter the space backwards, costumed in basketball shorts and Skins, introducing a movement vocabulary referencing video game characters, sports, and power play.

Monochromatic stark lighting and a parameter-defining cube outlined in white neon generate effective shadow multiples, but may be uncomfortable and challenging for some audience members. With a dystopian electronic score composed by Emi Pogoni, Advance to Go lands as a dark work, despite glimpses of humour and fun peppered throughout.

Newsome creates tableaux within the light cube, rests, the dancers transit, reset, partners find conflict or collaboration, reset. Defaulting to the movement of gaming characters in neutral, the sparingly used sections of unison in the work are wholly necessary. A mirrored duo between Veronica ChengEn Lyu​ and Emma Cosgrave and the optical illusions and elements of surprise choreographed to bold lighting changes will both grow more powerful as timing tightens during the IYKYK season.

During the intermission a digital countdown clock is suspended above the stage, initiating Forest Kapo’s Premonition before it begins, and easing the audience into the urgency and drive of her work.

Caio Silva/Supplied Airu Matsuda in Forest Kapo’s Premonition.

Costumed in creamy street wear neutrals the six dancers imagine and reimagine meeting, not meeting, connecting, disconnecting, effortlessly embodying the choreographer’s premonition of connection, love, and expression of individuality being humanity’s chance of moving forward through our current collective crises.

Kapo’s movement vocabulary is varied and expansive, drawing on fluidity, extension, elevation as much as it does on isolation and control. Sophisticated and urgent walking patterns interspersed with the rich layering of small groupings and formations engulf every inch of the limited stage space, creating deeply engaging material with a generous choice of focal points.

Kapo tempers this intensity with cooler, more intimate moments that draw the audience into the world of the performance; solos by Airu Matsuda and Cecilia Wilcox do this particularly well. Emi Pogoni’s score and Elekis Poblete Teirney’s lighting both achieve nuance, variety and integration with the choreography and themes of Premonition, and as the movement fades the audience notes we still have a few precious minutes remaining on our countdown clock.