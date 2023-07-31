Guest conductor demands and orchestra delivers

Three concerts with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra conducted by André de Ridder with Simon Tedeschi (piano). Music by Toru Takemitsu and John Luther Adams; Bryce Dessner, Gershwin and Wynton Marsalis; and Unsuk Chin and Beethoven. Michael Fowler Centre, July 28-30. Reviewed by Max Rashbrooke.

A veritable winter-festival of music saw the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra stage three concerts on consecutive days, all helmed by sought-after German conductor André de Ridder, a man equally at home with rock, jazz and classical.

The first concert was, alas, a sparsely attended affair. Perhaps Wellingtonians didn’t like the sound of the opening-night work by John Luther Adams, a piece entitled Become Ocean that was, as de Ridder described it, “like an art sound installation with an orchestra”.

Well, they missed out: Become Ocean was a lovely, long, slow-moving rumination on one of the most elemental forces shaping our planet. From the tectonic opening notes to its evocation of the surging high seas, it surrounded the listener just like the oceans surround the land. And the preceding piece, Rain Tree by Japanese composer Toru Takemitsu, was equally intriguing, its meditative evocation of falling raindrops a suitable challenge for three percussionists bathed in an ever-changing light show.

Perhaps the (prospective) audience was confused by the lack of obvious coherence in a three-night programme tied together by nothing more than de Ridder’s inexhaustible versatility. That said, the first concert’s natural-world themes were echoed by the second night’s opener, Bryce Dessner’s Mari. Named for the Basque goddess of the forest, it was a pleasant and beautifully textured work, if lacking the edge and surprise-factor that distinguish the best works.

Keith Saunders/Supplied Renowned Australian pianist Simon Tedeschi displayed a genuine blues sensibility.

Then, in Gershwin’s ever-popular Rhapsody in Blue, Australian pianist Simon Tedeschi, a bundle of energy in bright yellow bow tie and blue suit, delivered a superb performance. De Ridder gave the orchestra room to swing with a slow initial tempo, while Tedeschi displayed a genuine blues sensibility. His boogie-woogie bass had a jaunty American crunchiness, the fast passages were full of bravado and brilliantly executed, and the slow parts had the hesitation and melancholy essential to bringing this work to life.

The concert’s anchor work, Wynton Marsalis’s Blues Symphony, was an ultra-rhythmic rifling through the back catalogue of American genres – blues, yes, but also gospel, ragtime, jazz, just about anything. Its extraordinary syncopations demanded much from the orchestra, and although they bore up well under the strain, the performance may have suffered from this focus on mastering the technical challenges. For all its exuberance and virtuosity, it felt (to this observer) curiously impersonal, a piece more concerned with talking to itself – and to the history of American music – than to the audience.

No such problems were evident in the final (better attended) concert, in which contemporary Korean composer Unsuk Chin’s Subito Con Forza was sandwiched between two slabs of Beethoven. In the first, the Coriolan Overture, De Ridder coaxed a wonderfully focussed, disciplined sound from the players, something rich and dark-grained. Chin’s “response” piece then exploded the Overture – and a bunch of other Beethoven beside – into a series of varying textures and episodes.

Finally it was time for a big beast: Beethoven’s Fifth, taken here at the rapid tempo that is probably closer to the composer’s intentions (as seen in his score markings) than the sonorous, slow-paced “dah dah dah DUM” familiar to most listeners. And if the sense of Fate’s fist crashing against the door is thus somewhat diminished, the compensation is a performance full of life and energy.

Again the sound was dark-timbered and – in the strings – tight and accurate, although the other sections were looser, the result being that parts of the middle movements were a touch muddy. But overall it was beautifully played and – here’s an irony – an eminently tasteful and sprightly interpretation, from a conductor who has made his name breaking boundaries.