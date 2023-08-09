I had a drink with Jason Momoa. Here's what it was like

Jason Momoa launches Meili vodka at the Sugar Club at the top of Auckland’s Sky Tower.

It’s almost impossible not to be aware of the phenomenon that is Jason Momoa.

Women of all ages embarrass themselves in his presence (and some blokes too), teenagers want to be him - he’s Aquaman, he’s Khal Drogo, he was once a Baywatch star; he’s the full famous person package.

But there’s always a risk associated with meeting a much-adored celebrity in the flesh. Will they be as nice as you want to believe, or will they instantly shatter your dreams with that almost-imperceptible eye roll or under-the-breath comment.

These were the thoughts running through my mind as I waited with a small group of journalists for the arrival of Aquaman himself at the Sugar Club at the top of Auckland’s Sky Tower.

Momoa is in New Zealand promoting his new vodka, Meili, which we enjoy on arrival in a cocktail created by bar manager, Gabb Limosin.

It’s taken over 30 attempts - no pressure creating a cocktail for a superstar - but he’s come up with a magical combination of the vodka infused with hay and chilli, a dash of Lillet blanc and oyster foam to crown it off.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Jason Momoa reveals his love for New Zealand as he launches his vodka Meili at the Sugar Club.

Momoa is instantly in love with this concoction, and we are all in love with the fact that he’s so taken by the ‘skywalkers’ who have just circumnavigated the tower - and can’t stop waving and calling to them.

Even funnier they can’t quite believe that their nerve-wracking experience-of-a-lifetime has just been topped by an unexpected celebrity encounter. In fact, he’s so entranced by the whole thing he immediately videocalls his daughter to show her how cool it is.

He’s clearly passionate about the vodka, and happily answers any questions about it. Weirdly he says he’s been a beer guy most of his life and didn’t drink vodka as “it was all shitty”.

But along with his business partner, Blaine Halvorson, he’s now created a spirit he wants to drink any time of day - preferably neat, and warm.

We have to agree, it’s pretty smooth and easy on the palate. Momoa swears it “won’t give you a hangover.” I’m aware at this point I might believe anything he says.

Stuff Jason Momoa launches his vodka Meili at the Sugar Club.

As has been well-documented, Momoa is a huge fan of Aotearoa, and has already enjoyed a lot of its food too.

He’s been to Tanuki’s Cave, Masu, Baduzzi and is a fan of The Bunker in Queenstown. We’ve heard he’s heading to Cassia to try some high-end Indian fare later in the evening.

“I love this country, I want to live here forever,” he says. And you can’t help but think he’d fit right in. Dressed Kiwi-casual and sporting a cap over his tied-up hair he looks remarkably everyman for a guy whose chiselled face is known all over the world.

And much to my relief, he doesn’t even slightly disappoint my celebrity illusions.

He’s real, he’s approachable and tells us how he never really wanted to “do this whole celebrity thing.” “People who know me well, just say ‘oh that bum!’” he laughs.

Stuff Alexia Santamaria, pictured far right, enjoys a drink with Jason Momoa at the Sugar Club.

He chats easily and happily like he’s just some super-friendly guy you met at a party - there's no filter and nothing sounds like PR talk.

He is enthusiastic about not only the vodka itself but the purity of the water they use and the fact the bottle is made from 100 per cent post-consumer recycled glass.

“Listen, water is a huge thing in my life - I’m a UN advocate for Life Below Water, I have a water company, I’m Aquaman! I’m from Hawaii... it means the world to me.”

As much as I really don’t want to be sucked in by the celebrity circus - I have to admit I’ll drink whatever he’s pouring.