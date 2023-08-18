Witches battle it out in wicked production

Wicked, by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman. Director: Grant Meese. Musical Direction: Kate Marshall. Choreography: Leigh Evans. St James Theatre, until September 3. Reviewed by Max Rashbrooke.

In the land of Oz, where the Broadway hit musical Wicked is set, things are not what they seem. But that’s not a question of magic, even though witches and wizards are involved; rather, it’s because the show seeks to interrogate whether people portrayed as bad really are such, and how much their past can justify their present.

A clever reimagining of the classic Wizard of Oz story, Wicked revolves around the friendship and rivalry of two women, Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West) and Galinda (later Glinda, the Good Witch). From their early days as schoolgirls, through to their conflicting roles in the Ozian power struggle, they seem set on different paths.

Elphaba, green-skinned and awkward, could superficially not be more different to the blonde and popular Galinda. But each sees something good in the other, even if destiny and rival hopes force them apart, and it is this tension that impels the narrative.

LK Creative/Supplied The ensemble of Wicked at the St James Theatre in Wellington

The action, in this Capital Theatre Trust and G & T Productions show, takes place on a stunning series of sets. A particular highlight is the Emerald City, a vision in neon lime. The costumes too are a delight, an irreverent mash-up of styles and eras, from the students’ cartoony, striped-socks outfits to the grand ball’s black-and-white stylings.

Some props, especially the Wizard’s fake animatronic head, are genuinely terrifying. The musical accompaniment, meanwhile, is lively, although distinctly too loud, at times virtually drowning out the singers.

As the munchkin Boq, Kevin Orlando has a huge comedic presence, while Nick Lerew, playing the deceptively serious Fiyero, makes good use of an appealingly boyish voice and a loose-limbed physical charm.

LK Creative/Supplied Nick Lerew as Fiyero makes good use of an appealingly boyish voice and a loose-limbed physical charm.

Elsewhere, Frankie Leota’s Madame Morrible is a stern delight. The ensemble are well-drilled and convincing and, some technical details aside – occasionally errant lighting, or changes in Boq’s mike level – the show runs smoothly.

Much depends, of course, on the two female leads. Unfortunately, Heather Wilcock makes an unconvincing Elphaba: her voice is powerful but lacking in warmth, and her stage presence low-wattage; the transition from slumped-shouldered nerd to high-powered witch never quite comes off.

The audience’s first and last impression, though, is of a superlative performance by Maya Handa Naff as Glinda. Physically she is almost unrecognisable from her turn as Eponine in last year’s Les Misérables, but there’s no mistaking that voice, a wide-ranging instrument that moves seamlessly across Barbie-doll tones, throaty laughs and high-octane pyrotechnics. Allied to an irrepressible, larger-than-life stage presence, the overall effect this produces is, well, wicked – in the good sense.