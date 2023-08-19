Dom Harvey not told why podcast with Duncan Garner pulled in 'editorial decision'

An episode of Duncan Garner's podcast featuring an interview with Dom Harvey has been removed due to an "editorial" decision.

Former radio host Dom Harvey has not been told why an episode of Duncan Garner’s podcast featuring him was removed.

The episode of Garner’s Editor in Chief podcast featuring Harvey was published on Monday, but was unavailable for download by Friday.

Garner, a veteran journalist and broadcaster, provided few details on why the episode had disappeared on a new episode of the podcast released on Friday.

“There’s been an editorial decision that’s brought it down. That’s what happened,” he said in response to a “letter to the editor” questioning where the episode had gone.

Garner has not responded to multiple requests for comment. Mediaworks director of content, Leon Wratt, declined to comment.

Harvey, a former employee of Mediaworks who hosted The Edge breakfast show for 20 years, told Stuff the podcast was recorded several weeks ago.

LAWRENCE SMITH Duncan Garner said the podcast was removed due to a Mediaworks “editorial decision”. (File photo)

Garner had been a guest on his podcast, Runners Only, in June and had proven to be a “very popular guest”.

Harvey, who was in London last week, said he woke up to “dozens” of messages from people who had been keen to listen to Garner’s podcast featuring him.

“I had no idea when it was being released, and I’m unsure why it was taken down.”

Asked how he felt about the podcast episode being pulled, Harvey said: “My self-esteem is pretty crap at the best of times so it doesn’t feel great”.

“But I do understand that when I agree to go on a podcast the host will edit it or even possibly decide to not publish it at all. It’s their discretion.”

The Edge Dom Harvey said he has not been told why the Editor in Chief podcast featuring him was removed. (File photo)

It is the second time in recent months that a podcast episode featuring Harvey has been removed.

In May, he featured on the Key’d Up podcast, hosted by Max Key, the son of former prime minister Sir John Key.

The podcast featured a discussion on mental health, during which Harvey detailed how a friend had died by suicide.

The friend’s widow was shocked to learn specific details of the death had been made public. She was also worried their young children could have been exposed to it.

Public reporting about a self-inflicted death was restricted by the Coroners Act.

The podcast was removed after Stuff contacted Max Key about its content.

It was later revealed the Ministry of Justice spoke with Sir John Key about having the podcast taken down.

Police did not charge Max Key and instead had an “educational discussion” with him.