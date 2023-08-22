Best joke from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival announced

The best joke from this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival has been announced – and it’s an animal pun.

Each year the TV channel Dave presents the best joke of the festival award, decided by 2000 members of the public.

Lorna Rose Treen was the winning comedian this year, with a one-liner from her show Skin Pigeon.

The winning joke was: “I started dating a zookeeper, but it turned out he was a cheetah.”

After winning the award, Treen said: “I am blooming chuffed to have won Dave's best joke of the fringe! Are you kidding! I can't wait to tell my mum,” according to the Daily Mail.

“It is already such a wonderful joy to be debuting at the Edinburgh Fringe this year, and this is a lovely thing on top. A huge thank you for awarding my stupid joke with this title!”

The best joke was decided after an industry panel compiled a list of the best jokes from the festival, which was then presented in a survey of 2000 members of the public, according to British Comedy Guide.

The people voting on the best joke did so without knowing which comedian had written and performed the joke, to ensure there was no bias towards well-known comedians.