Newsable today: The dog that ran away from home to go to a Metallica gig

Newsable: A sleeping economic giant is waking from its slumber - so what can New Zealand offer India to get to the front of the queue? Listen now

Listen to Newsable to find out what's worth talking about today: Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has posted a seemingly heartfelt thank you video to New Zealand, on social media - is it as lovely as it seems, or something else? We also seek to answer the question: how do I get food the cheapest way possible? Plus Simon Bridges gives us his predictions on NZ’s future trading relationship with India, and we have a brilliant tale about a dog running away from home for one night, and one night only.

Mōrena, how are we already six days into September? I simply do not know or understand.

Anyway, I’m going to dive right into things because today we are talking about what could possibly be my most favourite story we’ve ever talked about (do not ‘ctrl F’ and find the number of times I have already said that, thank you very much).

Meet Storm.

You might have heard we had a four-legged fan join us for #M72LA! Despite reports to the contrary, our friend Storm snuck out of her home adjacent to @SoFiStadium and made her way to the gig all by herself.



After a full night taking in the show with her #MetallicaFamily, Storm… pic.twitter.com/d0wtFQ6q4w — Metallica (@Metallica) August 31, 2023

What is Storm doing, you may ask? Well, Storm is being a good girl, sitting in her seat, at a Metallica concert.

Storm, in fact, ran away from home and SNUCK INTO THE CONCERT, and then went home again afterwards.

There was some confusion when the images of Storm surfaced - some people thought she had been abandoned at the stadium.

But no, no. Storm just loves a bit of head-banging.

And, the banger yarns in today’s podcast don’t end there - we’re also unpacking the Ukrainian Ministry for Defence’s thank you video to New Zealand that was posted on social media. If you haven’t seen it, it’s worth a watch - the attention to detail is something else!

Stuff’s Money Editor, Susan Edmunds, joins us to answer the question: where and how do I get the cheapest groceries? Is it meal kits? Is it produce boxes? Is it the supermarket? We discuss all the options.

Finally, making his Newsable debut this morning is Simon Bridges, who has recently returned from a trip to India in his capacity as Chief Executive of the Auckland Business Chamber - he shares his thoughts on trade between us and what will probably be the next economic superpower.

As I said, bangers up the wahzoo!

Have a great Wednesday, and I’ll catch you soon.

Imo

Newsable is Stuff's daily news podcast, wrapping up what's worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning.