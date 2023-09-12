How an amazing friend helped Matty McLean overcome his fear of coming out

Full Disclosure is proudly brought to you by Southern Cross Travel Insurance

Coming out was “one of the scariest things” Matty McLean has done – but life improved after he did so.

McLean guests on the latest episode of the Full Disclosure podcast, which features high-profile Kiwis sharing their coming out stories.

He told host Karen O’Leary that as a child he was “just a little bit flamboyant, different, and I played with the girls”.

Nearing high school age, he realised he was attracted to men. But it wasn’t until “a long time after that" that McLean acknowledged his feelings and came out as gay.

“Even though all of that was going on my brain still said to me, ‘but if I don’t act on it, it doesn’t matter’.

“It wasn’t until later on where I went, ‘actually, that’s not at all healthy, and probably not going to be sustainable long-term’.”

McLean, who hosts TVNZ’s Breakfast show, and recently won Celebrity Treasure Island, told O’Leary that an amazing friend helped convince him to come out, and played a special role on the day he did.

“We sat on the couch, and she literally held my hand, and I called my Mum... It was one of the scariest things I’ve ever done.”

As for his Mum’s response: “She was amazing, she was incredible, we both cried.”

McLean told O’Leary how life got better after coming out.

He discussed meeting his husband and being the first married gay men to appear on the cover of Woman’s Day magazine. He said it meant a lot to grace the cover. “I always think of little kids sitting at home who are just crying out for that representation.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Matty McLean with Karen O’Leary.

But McLean told the podcast he still gets some negative comments about who he is: “It feels like, as a society, there are definitely some issues that we need to overcome.”

Listen to the full episode via the audio player above or click here.