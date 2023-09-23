'We are here to entertain': Palmy Drag Fest expands its rainbow connection to Manawatū

Henrique Beirao, as Rhubarb Rouge, hopes to make Palmerston North the home of drag entertainment in New Zealand.

Drag queens and Palmerston North are both as beautiful as they are unfairly maligned, says the organiser of a three-day festival that intends to build a community and crush misconceptions.

Henrique Beirao and his bedazzled alter ego Rhubarb Rouge want the upcoming Palmy Drag Fest to take a stiletto-wearing strut towards making the city the home of drag in New Zealand.

It’s a bold vision for a regional centre not known for its spectacle, and routinely the target of derision from outsiders.

“They probably thought Palmy was boring because they weren’t there in the weekend of Palmy Drag Fest,” joked Beirao of the Spanish women’s football team, who notoriously, allegedly, vacated the city a day early during the football world cup because of a lack of things to do.

“I think Palmy is such a beautiful city and there’s always plenty of things going on. It’s just that sometimes people don’t look for it. It’s kind of hidden. There’s so much art ... People who don’t live there just slag it off without knowing what’s going on.”

SUPPLIED Bringing all that glitters to Manawatū.

What began as a one-night curiosity at Globe Theatre in 2021, and then sold out The Regent on Broadway last year, will become a fully fledged weekend festival over October 5 to 7, comprising a number of events, including the city’s first “Rainbow Fair”.

The weekend wasn’t just about drag queens and drag kings, said Beirao, who lived in Palmerston North for three years from 2018, before moving to Auckland to manage a theatre company.

It was about creating a community environment, cementing the LGBTI+ community in Palmerston North, and celebrating the Manawatū Lesbian and Gay Rights Association (Malgra) – the longest established group of its kind in New Zealand.

“There’s a lot of camaraderie and manaakitanga in Palmy, people really look after each other.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Rhubarb Rouge putting her face on for Palmy Drag Fest in 2022.

It was also an opportunity for education and awareness, to convey that drag was an art form, not a perversion. Like Palmerston North, it was a regular focus of ridicule on social media.

“Why not make it a festival so people can enjoy the culture, but also teach people about it. Because a lot of the shit that we’re getting at the moment, it’s so annoying, it’s ‘drag queens are groomers’, ‘drag queens are paedophiles’, ‘they’re transvestites that do this for sex’.

“This is an art form. We’re not groomers, we’re not paedophiles. We are here to entertain.”

Beirao accepted drag wasn’t for everyone, but those who didn’t have anything nice to say, were welcome to say nothing and stay home.

“You may not like it, but others do. We’ve already sold a thousand tickets.”

Supplied “We have a statue of Charles Monro outside Te Manawa for the rugby museum. What about we get a statue of Spanky Jackson, the winner of Drag Race, in Palmy?” says Beirao, pictured as Rhubarb Rouge.

Palmerston North was well-placed geographically to draw punters from throughout the country, but Beirao was most enthused about the local audience, who were more excited and appreciative than crowds in the big cities where drag shows were more routine.

“The audience was probably the best thing about last year’s show. They were having so much fun. There was a huge line outside the Regent of people waiting to get in. While they were waiting they were singing, voguing and dancing down the aisles until the show started.”

“It really created a beautiful party vibe.”

Murray Wilson/Stuff On the back of sold-out shows in 2021 and 2022, Palmy Drag Fest has become a three-day festival and will feature a Rainbow Fair for the first time.

More than 20 drag queens are expected to perform during the weekend including hometown hero Spankie Jackzon, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under 2.

The festivities begin Thursday night with Drag Bingo at Libre, and on Friday there’s Drag Storytime and the R18 Naked Boys Reading, both at Globe Theatre.

“I know it sounds really weird but it’s a really fun show,” said Beirao. “It’s boys reading fiction and other stories naked, but it’s a lot more about the discussion they have. The naked is just the selling point.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Palmerston North drag queen Spankie Jackzon speaks about the ups and downs of life as a drag queen and how attitudes toward the LGBTQ+ community are changing. (First published September 2020)

The family-friendly Rainbow Fair, running from 10am till 2pm at the Palmerston North Convention Centre, was an opportunity for LGBTIQ+ groups, to share what they do, as well as sellers, and health and education stalls.

The festival culminates with the Drag Show on Saturday night at the Regent, featuring some of Aotearoa and Australia’s biggest drag stars. The show has adult themes and is being promoted as PG13.

Visit palmydrag.com for ticketing information.