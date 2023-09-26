The importance of being a gay role model for comedian, Chris Parker

Full Disclosure is proudly brought to you by Southern Cross Travel Insurance

Chris Parker didn’t think he was going to win Celebrity Treasure Island – even in the later stages when he had already outlasted many contestants.

Two things kept him going, though. As one of New Zealand’s best comedians, the first was making funny television. The second was more serious – he was raising money for Rainbow Youth, a charity which provides education, information, support and advocacy to LGBTQIA+ youth.

The charity is close to Parker’s heart. He identifies as gay and knows that growing up can be hard for people in the rainbow community. Despite his doubts, Parker won the TVNZ show and donated the $100,000 prize to Rainbow Youth.

He discussed winning the show on the latest episode of Stuff’s Full Disclosure podcast, where host Karen O'Leary talks to high-profile members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Parker said that even if he didn’t win, he wanted to “try and be like a role model” for Rainbow Youth.

He thought: "You might not be able to bring the money back, but you might be able to spread the message.

“And also, if there’s like young, queer kids watching or kids struggling with who they are, or whatever, then they could watch that, and they could take something away from that, and that’s worth enough”.

On the podcast, Parker also discusses his coming out journey, from coming to terms with who he was, to eventually finding the courage to come out to friends and family.

“I’m so grateful for the journey I had, even though it was difficult,” he says.

